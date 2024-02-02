For pilates fans who are looking to step it up a notch…

Redefining the modern-day workout, London’s renowned pilates studio KARVE is set to open its doors in Dubai. The brand’s first branch will open in Alserkal Avenue this March inviting fitness fanatics to sweat and sculpt with its unique Transformer pilates classes.

The new KARVE Dubai will have the same New York loft-inspired studio as the Kensington one and centers around their signature low-impact, high-intensity pilates sessions.

Unlike your typical zen-like pilates studio, KARVE promises a “new style of workout” with pulsating music and dimmed lights. Using custom-designed reformer machines, the 50-minute classes are fun and fast-flowing, focusing on strength training and driving the metabolism through mindful, resistance-based movements. You’ll finish every session with five minutes of mindfulness and breathwork to help you wind down.

Information on packages and prices for the Alserkal studio is yet to be announced, but stay tuned to What’s On to be the first to find out more.

Elsewhere in Alserkal Avenue

The ever-changing and endlessly exciting neighbourhood of Alserkal is brimming with art, music, food, and wellness experiences. Earlier this year, Alserkal welcomed a stunning new politics and culture library called Fiker Institute and is currently celebrating the 10th edition of its annual Reel Palestine Film Festival.

Don’t miss the weekly Farmers Market every Saturday morning from 8am to 1pm. The perfect way to make the most of the weather and stock up on fresh and affordable veggies while supporting local businesses.

And that’s not all… Still to come this year, a new homegrown Mexican eatery Lila Molino is set to open this month; a new Japanese handroll bar called Kokoro will also open its doors soon; and a new concept from Tashas Group called Nala. We can’t wait…

KARVE, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Opening March 2024. @karve.dubai

Images: Social