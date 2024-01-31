Including a new restaurant from the world’s best chef…

From celebrity chef-owned restaurants to our homegrown heroes, there are plenty of exciting openings in the restaurant world this month. And, if these latest openings share one thing in common, it’s that they should be added to your to-dine lists immediately.

Here are 11 places to book a table this February:

Riviera by Jean Imbert

Marking his Middle East debut, acclaimed French chef Jean Imbert is adding to his culinary adventures with the Dorchester Collection, opening Riviera by Jean Imbert on the fourth floor of the Dubai hotel. Giving guests a taste of the Mediterranean, Riviera serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a breezy setting with Jean’s creative energy shining through.

Riviera by Jean Imbert, The Lana, Dorchester Collection Business Bay, Dubai. Opening Feburary 1, 2024. dorchestercollection.com

High Society by Jean Imbert

Up on the rooftop, another concept by chef Jean Imbert, High Society, will serve only hotel guests by the poolside by day and open up to the public by night. With the UAE’s largest champagne selection, stunning views over Burj Khalifa, and an energetic vibe, this is set to be an unmissable experience.

High Society by Jean Imbert, The Lana, Dorchester Collection Business Bay, Dubai. Opening Feburary 1, 2024. dorchestercollection.com

StreetXO by Dabiz Muñoz

Chef Dabiz Muñoz, known for his avant-garde and experimental approach to cuisine, has been recognised as the Best Chef in the World 2023 by Best Chef Awards. The recipient of this prestigious award three years in a row, the innovative culinary master is set to open an international street food eatery, StreetXO by Dabiz Muñoz, in Dubai from February 5. In an informal and relaxed setting at The Link at One&Only Za’abeel, expect haute cuisines with a dynamic edge, inspired by street food from all over the world. StreetXO is now accepting reservations from February 5, run don’t walk…

StreetXO, The Link, One&Only Za’abeel, opening February 5, 2024. oneandonlyresorts.com

Lila Molino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lila Wood-Fired Taqueria (@lilataqueria)

Just over a year ago, Chef Shaw Lash and her husband Tarek introduced Dubai to an authentic taste of Mexico with the region’s first wood-fired taqueria, Lila Taqueria. Now, ready to wow Dubai foodies all over again, the couple is set to open their second concept – Lila Molino. In the past 12 months, Lila Taqueria has become renowned for its genuine Mexican flavours, quality locally sourced ingredients, warm atmosphere, and, not to mention, its iconic homemade corn tortillas made daily from Mexican heirloom corn. Soon-to-open in Alserkal Avenue, Lila Molino will feature a café serving freshly ground single-origin beans from Mexico, a concept store selling handpicked Mexican pottery and dinnerware, and a huge restaurant upstairs serving its moreish wood-fired tacos, tostadas, churros, and more. Vamos!

Lila Molino & Café, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Opening mid-Feb 2024. @lilamolino

The Rare

From February 29, City Walk’s new licensed restaurant hub is getting a cool new steakhouse that will have meat lovers reaching for their sharpest steak knives. Somewhere between an elegant art deco brasserie plucked from Paris and a buzzy New York bar, Rare is the new creation from the team behind CMP Bar & Grill, which closed last year at The Pointe. In Rare, the team is set to create a friendly and welcoming steakhouse, that’s personality-packed in both style and service.

Rare, C2, City Walk, opening February 29, 2024. @theraredxb

Patty & Bun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty&Bun – UAE (@pattyandbunuae)

London’s cult-followed burger joint Patty & Bun is coming to Dubai. Opening its first restaurant in the city very soon, Patty & Bun will be an exciting new addition to Dubai’s hot burger scene. Known for their magnificently messy and mood-boosting burgers, Patty & Bun believe that a great burger comes down to the basics – the patty and the bun, using juicy aged ribeye patties and brioche buns. Burger enthusiasts don’t have long to wait as the food truck is set to open in Box Park from mid-February.

Patty & Bun, Box Park, Dubai. Opening mid-February. @pattyandbunuae

Pitfire Pizza Dubai Hills

Fans of the famous homegrown pizza joint, Pitfire, will be able to get a slice and a beer at the new outpost in Dubai very soon. Set to open this February, Pitfire Pizza is bringing its moreish thin-crust pizza and relaxed vibe to the city’s new foodie hotspot, Dubai Hills Business Park. Unique to the Dubai Hills restaurant, guests will be able to wash it all down with a selection of alcoholic beverages including beer, wine, and cocktails, as well as a few new surprises added to the food menu.

Pitfire Pizza, Dubai Hills Business Park. Opening February 2024. pitfirepizzabakers.com

Agatha

A brand new venue, Agatha Dubai is now open in Habtoor City, adding to the forever-growing, ever-expanding culinary scene of Dubai. Agatha is all set to bring an immersive dining experience to the city that speaks to the sophisticated heart, serving a seamless blend of Asian flavours and contemporary French influences, harmonising the two for an Asian-fusion menu. To go with this, a selection of cocktails will be available, flaunting expert mixology. While you wine and dine with delicious food and artisanal cocktails, DJs from near and far will keep you entertained all night with house beats.

Agatha, Habtoor City. Daily from 7pm to 2am. Tel:(0)4 883 2118. @agatha__dubai

La Dame de Pic

La Dame de Pic is a breathtakingly chic restaurant found in foodie capitals including London, Paris and Singapore. And it’s officially opened its doors in Dubai. Enlivened by Anne-Sophie Pic, a French-born, Michelin-trained culinary extraordinaire, La Dame De Pic has made its hotly anticipated debut at The Link, the incredible new dining destination at One&Only One Za’abeel. The restaurant, one of almost a dozen new openings with some serious star power at The Link, is currently open for dinner only from 6pm to midnight. Children under 10 are welcome until 8.30pm.

La Dame De Pic, The Link, One&Only One Za’abeel, daily 6pm to 12am. @ladamedepicdubai

SHIMA

Before the launch of LAVITA, the stylish Italian beach club within the upscale Dorchester residences on Palm Jumeirah – One at Palm Jumeirah by the Dorchester Collection, it introduces its Japanese concept, SHIMA. Helmed by chef Koyi Tanabe, will showcase the vibrant flavours of Japanese fare with an innovative selection of sushi, sashimi, ceviche, and more. What to order? Try the signature Chutoro Sogigiri from the sushi bar featuring chutoro slices, scallops, mizuna leaves, olive oil, spicy soybean paste, and orange supreme.

LAVITA, One at Palm Jumeirah by Dorchester Collection, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Opening February. mineandyoursgroup.com

Ralph’s Coffee

The American fashion designer, Ralph Lauren, is about to bring a dash of New York chic to Dubai with its luxe café brand, Ralph’s Coffee. Set to make its UAE debut in the Mall of the Emirates at the end of the month, the photogenic café will be located next to Polo Ralph Lauren on the first floor of the mall. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick espresso or craving a leisurely afternoon with loved ones, sip in style with one of the designer’s signature coffees, freshly baked pastries, and desserts.

Ralph’s Coffee, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai. Opening end of Feb. @ralphscoffee

Images: Provided/Social