Sponsored: Meet Aether, a jewel-hued drinking den at W Dubai – The Palm…

You’re probably already familiar with the impressive roster of drinking and dining venues at W Dubai – The Palm, which includes Michelin Starred Torno Subito and celebrity chef Akira Back’s stunning Japanese eatery. But there’s a new reason to treat your tastebuds to a trip to this contemporary five star resort – a glittering speakeasy bar.

Concealed within the walls of W Dubai – The Palm Aether is a rich and retro drinking den it’s positioned as the fifth element and is designed as an ode to the elemental forces of water, earth, fire, and air.

Dimly lit with warm spotlights, and filled with textures of gold and velvet and hues of amber and crimson, it’s a space that packs a punch aesthetically, with a grown-up, sultry feel. Whether it’s for a romantic date night, or you’re taking your mates to somewhere with an exclusive feel, this is one you won’t want to miss.

On the menu, guests can look forward to sipping their way around an extensive list of drinks, again all inspired by the elements. Fruity, well-balanced serves encourage guests to perch up for one drink, and stay longer to make their way through the menu. Guests will also be able to pair their creative cocktails with a range of light bites.

Open from 6pm to 1am Tuesday to Thursday and 6pm to 2am Friday and Saturday, this intimate bar personifies a true speakeasy, with just 32 guests able to seat at any time. So, this is set to be an exclusive spot for those in the know.

Aether, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 1am Tues to Thurs, 6pm to 2am Fri and Sat. @aetherdubai/