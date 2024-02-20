Here are our picks…

Whether you’re a die-hard K-content fan, a casual one, or just someone wondering what it’s like on the other side, we have good news – Netflix is set to roll out a series of exciting Korean productions this year.

Squid Game: Season 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

The smash-hit series that set OTT alight in the Fall of 2021 returns for its highly-anticipated second season. Are you ready for more high-risk, high-reward action?

Sweet Home: Season 3

Join who, and what’s left of the Green Home apartment as they attempt to reclaim their lives in the aftermath of a merciless monster battle, in the third season of Sweet Home.

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee arrive at present-day Seoul, in the second season of the apocalyptic thriller. Join them as they traverse contemporary Korea and kick the story’s resumption into high gear.

Hellbound: Season 2

If there’s one Korean production that managed to topple Squid Game in terms of eyeballs garnered, this is it. Plunge into the aftermath of all the chaos that transpired in Season 1.

Zombieverse: Season 2

Enter the Zombieverse a second time if you dare, as a virus outbreak throws one challenge after another at the contestants…and possibly at you.

Catch it all on @netflix