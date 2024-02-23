With all kinds of themes and timings, explore what these have to offer…

Friday Brunch at McCafferty’s

McCafferty’s at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island has just introduced their new Friday brunch, for those of you that are looking to get a head start on your weekend proceedings (who isn’t?). Enjoy three hours of free-flowing beverages and an all-new list of McCafferty’s specials, so you can get in the mood for Saturday and Sunday.

McCafferty’s, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Fridays 3pm to 6pm, Dhs169. Tel: (0)58 598 3623. @mccaffertysyas

Rixos Marina’s Sunday Family Brunch

Go on a gastronomic adventure at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi’s sensational new Sunday Family Brunch. The global voyage of flavours will have you savouring a diverse selection of culinary offerings, while your little ones are treated to engaging activities in what is sure to be an elevated experience for the whole family. Rixos Marina, Al Marina, Abu Dhabi, Sundays 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs300 soft, Dhs419 bubbles, Dhs150 ages 6 to 12. Tel: (0)2 498 0000. @rixosmarinaabudhabi

Khayal’s Asian Night Brunch

Whether you’re in the area as part of a weekend sporting session or just around to enjoy Khayal’s sizzling flavours, you’re in luck because their new Asian Night Brunch will have you indulging in a pick of unlimited eastern delights every Saturday evening. Come by, take your time and let the flavours linger.

Khayal, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)2 201 4131. @marriottalforsan

The new open fire brunch at Sand + Koal

Experiential beachside restaurant Sand + Koal introduces you to its brand-new brunch beginning this Saturday. Explore the endless possibilities of open fire cooking, and enjoy signature dishes served family-style including cured Scottish salmon, octopus skewers, local crab and shrimp rice, wagyu pichana and basque cheesecake. All of this with a side of Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental opulence and gorgeous views of the water.

Sand + Koal, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Saturday February 24 1pm to 4pm, Dhs380 soft, Dhs480 house, Dhs580 bubbles. Tel: (0)2 690 7999. @sandandkoal.uae