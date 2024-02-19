From traditional spreads in Sharjah to seaside feasts in Ras Al Khaimah…

If you’re looking to break fast in the Northern Emirates during Ramadan 2024, hotels and restaurants across the cities are putting on decadent spreads for the occasion. From traditional fare to more luxurious culinary offerings, here are the best places for iftar in the Northern Emirates.

DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences

The Majdolin Restaurant plays host for the hotel’s iftar buffet offering this year. Prices start at just Dh139 per person. Book for 10 people and pay Dhs999.

DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs139. Tel: (0)54 999 3056. majdolinshj.com

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

Ramadan celebrations take place at Al Maeda Ramadan Lounge in Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort, where guests should expect a lavish iftar buffet of traditional Arabic delicacies and international dishes. Highlights include traditional mezze, succulent grilled meats, seafood, and a large dessert selection.

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs145, Dhs72.50 children under 12, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)7 228 8844. @hiltonrasalkhaimahbeachresort

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa

For a luxurious Iftar experience, Levant & Nar is where the resort presents a meticulously curated three-course set menu paired with refreshing Ramadan beverages. Begin your culinary journey with a salad, dolma stuffed with rice and pine nuts, pide and Tavuk Sis, ending with classic Turkish ice cream.

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs225. Tel: (0)7 202 6666. icrasalkhaimah.com

Longbeach Campground

Every year, this multi-award-winning What’s On favourite hosts a magical iftar by the beach, and this Ramadan is no different. With its signature barbecue dinner, featuring live stations and unlimited selected drinks, Longbeach Campground is the ultimate family iftar in the UAE.

Longbeach Campground, Ras Al Khaimah, Dhs110, Dhs55 for children under 12 years. Tel: (600) 566 600. @longbeachcampground