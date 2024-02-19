The Young Dumb and Broke hitmaker still has tickets to see his show…

He’s known for melodic electro R&B bangers as Better, Eastside, and Love Lies, and you’ll be able to hear them all live as superstar Khalid is coming to Dubai.

After his initial gig in Dubai due to take place on October 27 was postponed, event organisers All Things Live have rescheduled the concert. The award-winning American singer-songwriter will now perform in Dubai on Friday March 8, 2024 at the Coca-Cola Arena

All tickets remain valid, and those that didn’t already snap theirs up can still purchase tickets for the March date from Dhs299. Those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult and are not permitted in the general admission standing floor area.

Despite being just 25 years old, Khalid’s instantly recognisable soulful sound and thought-provoking lyrics have made him one of the hottest names in R&B in recent years. Since finding fame with his debut album American Teen in 2017, Khalid – full name Khalid Robinson – has amassed six Grammy nominations, six Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards and an MTV Video Music Award. And we cannot wait to see him perform in Dubai for the first time.

Although this will be his debut Dubai gig, it’s not the first time he’s performed in the UAE. In 2021, he was one of the A-List headliners at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concerts.

All Things Live presents Khalid, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, 9pm, Friday March 8, from Dhs299. coca-cola-arena.com

Image: Getty