We believe this qualifies as a hoedown and or a hootenanny…

When it comes to picking a winner for weekend alfresco fun, Reform Social & Grill in The Lakes is usually one of the first names on the team sheet.

The lakeside venue comes from pedigree London stock; offers refined rural charms and a crowd-pleasing gastro-pub menu; and – importantly for parents – it has an adventure-forward play area, within an expansive grass field that allows the kiddlywinks full free-range frolicking rights.

And this weekend there are even more reasons to rendez-vous at Reform, with the return of its immensely popular craft beer festival, Hops on The Lakes (March 1 to 3, 2024).

Teaming up with African+Eastern for the event means there are more than 20 international beers to investigate. Heading up the grill squad, CarniStore will be on the barbecue ones-and-twos, delivering flame-cooked sausages, juicy burgers and a signature brisket sandwich.

The completely free-to-enter three-day festival will include a full roster of entertainment for the smallest guests with face painting, arts and crafts stations, a magician and tug or war. All of which means, mums and dads can themselves enjoy a bit of Reform brand r&r.

The hotdogs won’t be the only bangers getting served at Hops on The Lakes, attendees are promised an exciting line-up of live music. Confirmed festival headliners include The Kick, and Dan Bachelor & Friends, who come to the stage with a setlist full of sing-a-long hits.

The Lakes, Fri Mar 1 to Sun Mar 3, free to enter, drinks packages from Dhs99 (Reform’s standard a la carte menu will also be available). Tel: (0) 58 647 8692. @reformdubai

