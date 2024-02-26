Sponsored: Enjoy an exciting staycation escapade for the whole family…

Experience adventure-packed luxury in signature Ras Al Khaimah style, as the The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert rolls out a terrific staycation package, ideal for the whole family.

You can step away from the mundaneness of city living with an all new staycation experience, by the 500-acre Al Wadi Desert nature reserve. Immerse yourself in activities atypical of your daily grind, as outdoor thrills such as a nature drive and stargazing are available to enjoy, as are fun activities including horse riding lessons and camel rides, that will have you banishing boredom at a one-of-a-kind experience at the The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert. When you’re finally ready to get back to your villa after a day of exhilarating fun, soak in a private pool that will up the private luxury quotient on your staycation.

When you return from a day of seeing the sights and checking things off your outdoor bucket list, you’ll be digging in to a delicious dinner spread at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert’s signature steakhouse, Farmhouse. This also happens to be the emirate’s only smokehouse, complete with a Saturday-only display to enjoy for foodies. The next morning, rise to a regal breakfast offering at Kaheela, that will have you fuelled for the day that awaits.

This exciting staycation package includes a whole array of fun activities that you can participate in with the whole family, including wildlife feeding, a nature walk, archery, pony splash, bird watching and much more. Available until May 30, only at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert.

The Ritz Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, Ras Al Khaimah, from Dhs3,400 for two adults and two children upto age 12 for Family Adventure Package. Tel: (0)7 206 7777. ritzcarlton.com