A number of road closures have been announced for the capital today, which are expected to be carried out over eleven rolling phases.

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced a number of road closures as a result of the UAE Tour Women bicycle race. These are expected to be in effect from 12.30pm to 4.30 pm, with the 113km route stretching from Al Mirfa (Bab Al Nojoum) to Madinat Zayed, as part of the Modon leg of the race.

The first of these will take place from 12.30pm, with brief closures in every phase of the route all the way until the final phase from 3.45 pm to 4.30pm to accommodate the 20 participating teams traversing through town.

With this in mind, the ITC has urged motorists to drive carefully and adhere to traffic rules at all times.

On Saturday, February 10, the race will progress to its Presight Stage, on a 128km stretch beginning at the Al Ain Police Museum and finally ending at the iconic Jebel Hafeet. Hailed as the classic mountain stage of the UAE Tour, the final climb winds through wide hairpin turns before the race finally draws to a close on straight asphalt.

Images: Unsplash, What’s On archive