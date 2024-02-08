A different kind of cinematic experience…

The Royal Opera House is one of London’s popular cultural sites, renowned for its outstanding performances of traditional opera. And fans in the UAE will be able to enjoy a dose of the top entertainment right here in Dubai at Roxy Cinemas.

The cinema has teamed up with London’s Royal Opera House to screen key ballets and operas on the big screen. The screenings will take place for a limited time only from February 11 to August 4, 2024 with quite a line-up of shows to watch.

LIVE screenings will take place at Roxy Cinemas in Dubai Hills Mall and Boxpark, while encore screenings will be available in both Platinum and Silver screens. Tickets for the live screenings start at Dhs165, while encore screenings start from Dhs119 in platinum and Dhs54 in silver. You will be able to book your seats here.

Here’s the line-up of shows:

Manon: LIVE – February 11 at 6pm | Encore – March 3, 10, 17 and 24 at 3pm

Swan Lake: LIVE – April 28 at 5pm | Encore – May 19 and June 2 at 3pm

Madama Butterfly: LIVE – March 31 at 5pm | Encore – April 21 and May 12 at 3pm

Carmen: LIVE – May 5 at 5pm | Encore – May 26 and June 9 at 3pm

Andrea Chenier: LIVE – June 16 at 5pm | Encore – July 14, 21, 28 and August 4 at 3pm

Do note, that certain shows and performances have an age restriction, so ensure you check before booking your seats.

Up your experience…

At the Platinum Lounge, you can treat yourself to an exclusive afternoon tea experience before or after the show for just Dhs75 per person. Beginning in March, the afternoon tea will include brewed tea, finger sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and jam, pastries and more sweet treats. It will be available at both the LIVE and Encore screenings.

Stay up to date with all the latest news and information via theroxycinemas.com or @TheROXYCinemas

Images: Supplied by Roxy Cinemas