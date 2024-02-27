From British TV personalities to YouTubers…

Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.

Sophie Hinchliffe

The British influencer, known as the ‘Queen of Clean’, has a whole Instagram page dedicated to all things cleaning, with cleaning books and a memoir also to her name. She spent her birthday week holidaying with her family at Atlantis.

Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista and Denis Villeneuve

The director and some of the stellar star cast of arguably the biggest cinematic release of the year came to the capital for the Abu Dhabi premiere of the movie, visiting the shoot locations and the massive props used in the movie. Read our review of Dune: Part Two here.

Russ Millions

The British rapper was spotted out and about the city this past week, partying and having a good time. He also performed in the city.

