Snapped: Celebrities spotted in the UAE this week
From British TV personalities to YouTubers…
Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.
Sophie Hinchliffe
The British influencer, known as the ‘Queen of Clean’, has a whole Instagram page dedicated to all things cleaning, with cleaning books and a memoir also to her name. She spent her birthday week holidaying with her family at Atlantis.
Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista and Denis Villeneuve
The director and some of the stellar star cast of arguably the biggest cinematic release of the year came to the capital for the Abu Dhabi premiere of the movie, visiting the shoot locations and the massive props used in the movie. Read our review of Dune: Part Two here.
Russ Millions
The British rapper was spotted out and about the city this past week, partying and having a good time. He also performed in the city.
Kizz Daniel
The Nigerian singer-songwriter is quite the name in the African music scene, and rose to fame in 2014 with his debut single, ‘Woju’. He was spotted holidaying in the city and shared pictures of himself on his social media handles.
Wayne Lineker
The British media personality and famed nightlife mogul was spotted out and about in the city not long ago, dining at Charcoal Garden in Media City and at the FIVE Palm Jumeirah.
