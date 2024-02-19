These guys are about to ‘open fire’…

Barbecue fans, things are about to heat up as we’re only a week away from the hotly-anticipated ‘Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey’. Famed television personality, Family Feud star and gastronomy enthusiast, Steve Harvey will join us at Yas Island and bring the event’s pioneering edition to the capital, so it’s time to get eat-ertained.

Image: supplied, Unsplash

The capital will get its taste of the innovative concept, with fans able to experience a sizzling fusion of flavour and entertainment at Abu Dhabi Hill in Yas Marina, over February 24 and 25. Alongside the culinary action, you can also enjoy cooking workshops, competitions, panel discussions and musical performances as the groundbreaking event marks a significant step in the UAE’s culinary history.

In an exclusive chat with What’s On, Steve said: “We’ve never done it out here before. I’m going to bring a couple of real barbecue bad boys out to Abu Dhabi, and we’re going to do it the way we do it down south in Georgia, Iowa, Texas and Kansas City.”

His passion for the cuisine, and the art of barbecuing, is evident. “Nobody does it the way they do it over there. You’re going to taste a flavour you’ve never tasted before, and you’re going to love it.” “Barbecue in the States, in areas like South Carolina or Memphis, happens seven days a week, and you’re about to see why”, he expanded.

A line up of highly-skilled fire chefs will descend on Abu Dhabi to introduce you to the rich traditions and unforgettable flavours of open-flame cooking, in a gastronomy masterclass inspired by Steve’s passion for the art of cooking over fire, as culinary traditions come to you from around the world.

Tickets are now on sale from just Dhs60 so you can enjoy a front row seat to all the action.

Global culinary hub? Abu Dhabi is that, and so much more.

Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey, Abu Dhabi Hill, Yas Marina Circuit, February 24 and 25, 2024, Dhs60 standard, Dhs180 VIP. openfirefoodfestival.com