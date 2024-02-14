This February, there’s one festival foodies shouldn’t miss…

One of the highlights of our winter calendar, Taste of Dubai returns from Friday, February 23 to Sunday, February 25. Taking over Skydive Dubai in Dubai Marina, the food festival is bringing together an expected 25,000 foodies across the three days.

As always there will be a jam-packed itinerary, including some of the region’s best chefs and restaurants, delicious drinks, interactive masterclasses, live music, family-friendly entertainment, and more.

Here’s what to expect at Taste of Dubai 2024:

The food

Visitors can eat their way around a delicious lineup of Dubai’s top restaurants including Jason Atherton’s City Social, Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia, Maya by chef Richard Sandoval, Sumosan, Bushra by Buddha Bar, Rhodes W1, Indya by Vineet, Jun’s, Hutong, Akira Back, Torno Subito, Osteria Funkcoolio, and Tan Cha.

Stop for drinks at one of the nine bars around the festival while enjoying live entertainment from DJs to acoustic sets.

The experiences

There’s an exciting lineup of celebrity chefs and local tastemakers who are set to host hands-on workshops cooking up a storm. Top names include Jenny Morris, Ritu Dalmia, Gary Mehigan, Matt Preston, George Calombaris, Kelvin Cheung, and Hattem Mattar.

Keen to improve your cooking skills? Book lessons at the Philips Cook School where you can get cooking advice and feedback from the pros as well as learn how to perfect a fun and flavourful chef-guided recipe before tucking into your creations.

You’ll also get to channel your inner chef with the Kibsons mystery box challenge where guests can take part in a cook-off to win exciting prizes.

For the budding young chefs, there will be kids’ cooking classes, a bouncy castle, fun rides, and plenty of child-friendly dishes to fuel up.

The tickets

Tickets are on sale now priced from Dhs55 for general admission which includes access to exclusive Taste workshops; Dhs165 for the taster package which gives you two food and two drink vouchers as well as access to the workshops; and Dhs250 for VIP with access to the VIP lounge, three food and drink vouchers, and workshops. Children under 12 years old go free.

Taste of Dubai, Skydive Dubai, Dubai Marina. Friday, February 23 to Sunday, February 25, doors open from 12pm. Tickets from Dhs55. dubai.platinumlist.net

Images: Social/Provided