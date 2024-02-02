These are our favourite things in the UAE right now…

Heading out to a favourite date night spot… The Maine Land Brasserie View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai) The Maine Land Brasserie is a stalwart restaurant on the Dubai dining scene, with its best-in-class service and a la carte menu you could never tire of. In fact, it’s one of a handful of restaurants I return to time and again for a fail-safe fabulous night out. But there’s a new reason to head to the glamorous, grown-up iteration of The Maine – a live entertainment offering plucked from The Maine Mayfair’s smash hit roster of live entertainers. Happening every Wednesday to Sunday, right now it includes lively Latin band, Rene Alvarez and All Star Guests., who perform centre stage in the gorgeously illuminated upscale eatery alongside stunning cabaret star, Jolie. It’s the perfect pairing of seductive and chic that makes you want to come for dinner and stay until the final song. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor @themainedxb Getting my sweat on at… DRYP View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai) I am not a yoga girlie. But in my continued push to be in the shape of my life for my wedding in four months time, I’m giving a fair few new fitness classes a go. This week that meant paying a visit to DRYP, the beloved hot yoga studio in Dubai Marina, which recently upgraded its facilities, adding a reformer pilates room, cryotherapy chamber and a Blu Matcha cafe for pre- or post-workout fuel. The 60-minute original hot yoga class was an intense hour of bending, stretching and working up a serious sweat, followed by a well-earned matcha smoothie overlooking the Marina waters. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor @dryp_ae Diving into the psychedelic sci-fi universe of Ken Liu with… The Paper Menagerie And other stories… That bit’s important. This collection of short narrative works from the rich and fantastical mind of Ken Liu is ‘just one more page’ fiction at its finest. With webs woven from a knitting kit of science fiction and Sino-American culture clashes – there is not one story in this ensemble that doesn’t deserve its own on-screen adaptation. It’s a magical read, that’s impossible not to spend hours musing over after you’ve put it down. – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor – What’s On Dubai amazon.ae Enjoying the Emi-Mex alchemy of… Tacos Los Hermanos #mexican #fusionfood ♬ original sound – What’s On Dubai @whatsondubai This Tacos Los Hermanos X Reza Kiani collaboration menu will be at Motor City’s Neighbourhood Food Hall until February 11. Emirati-Mexican fusion food with real 🔥 #emirati What do you get if you mix some top tier Mexican street cuisine with Emirati nostalgic comfort food? Nope, this isn’t a cringey dad joke – it’s alluding to the, very much real life, collaboration between Tacos Los Hermanos and UAE food blogger Reza Kiani. The limited menu is available at the Tacos Los Hermanos location in Motor City’s Neighbourhood Food Hall until February 11, and I beg you to sign our petition to make those birria noodles a permanent fixture. – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor – What’s On Dubai @tacosloshermanos.dxb

Getting in the heads of pro athletes with…Break Point S2

I’ll never get tired of sports documentaries. Getting to know these megabrands and what makes them tick is something I enjoy, and I only just caught up with the newest episodes of Break Point’s second season. Follow some of the biggest names in world sport as you’re treated to valuable behind-the-scenes footage of their lives on tour, and how they juggle travel, endorsements, fan attention, and shift into a winning mindset even before any of the magic transpires on court. From the makers of Formula 1: Drive to Survive – the Netflix documentary that’s suddenly turned everyone into an F1 lover, Break Point primarily focuses on this gen’s tennis stars from both the ATP (men) and WTA (women), including Maria Sakkari and Ons Jabeur. Might be a good idea to get up to speed before you catch those last two in the capital next week, at the 2024 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open. – Dinesh Ramanathan, Deputy Editor – What’s On Abu Dhabi

Catch it on Netflix

Getting my sleep intel with….ShutEye

I don’t sleep as much, or as well, as I’d like to (and I’m sure you don’t either). Let’s put that down to a crazy schedule, a whirlwind of random ideas, city living, or just my unjustified love of java even 30 minutes before bedtime. I recently stumbled across the ShutEye app, which you can download in a sec and learn more about your sleep patterns from. It tracks how long you were asleep for, how much deep sleep you had, and even has useful recommendations for sleeping better, as well as white noise and relaxing sounds you can use to tune out the noise and help you sleep. It also claims to know if you were mumbling in your sleep, and more – with entertaining audio recordings for you to listen to when you’re up. There are probably better ones out there, and if I had a Dirham for every time I’ve heard “those things are a scam”, I’d have a tower built in my name – but it’s still fun and gets you thinking…or dreaming. – Dinesh Ramanathan, Deputy Editor – What’s On Abu Dhabi

Download it on the App store

Soaking in the art and heritage at the… Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival

Art season in the UAE is here and one spot you need to add to your list is Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival. The 90-minute drive to the emirate is well worth it, and you will be treated to artworks dotted across Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village – the only remaining historical pearling village. My favourite artwork? An oil painting on canvas titled The Unrevealed by Palestinian artist Haya Hasania. The media preview (see reel above) is recorded during the day, but the art festival is one you can’t miss in the evening thanks to the lighting which takes the vibes to a while different level. Which of course means, I will be returning to check it out post sunset. – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

@rakart.ae

Kicking off my shoes and dipping my toes in the sand at… Alizée

Two weeks ago, Banyan Tree Dubai opened the doors to a new dining concept, Alizée. With only the resort, pool and beach for views, it truly felt like I teleported away from the bustle of the city – something I didn’t know I needed. On this occasion I met up with friends, but I can picture myself heading here solo with a book in hand soaking in the winter breeze, sipping on a cocktail in one of the beachside cabanas. Pure bliss… – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

@alizeedubai

Keeping my room in bloom thanks to… Flowwow

Let’s face it: A wonderfully big and bright bouquet of flowers are a welcome addition to any home. And, with Valentine’s Day around the corner, I didn’t want to gatekeep any longer… Flowwow is a handy marketplace of local brands, where you can order flowers, gifts, cakes, and more with next and same-day delivery in Dubai. Whether you’re looking to cheer yourself up with a surprise package or treat someone you love, Flowwow delivers to over 30 countries worldwide. The flowers are fresh, long-lasting, and come beautifully packaged. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

@flowwow

Making my mini superhero’s dreams come true at… Marvel Universe LIVE

Not a lot of people know this about me but I actually have two jobs… Every night when I get home from work, I have to jump into my part-time role of ‘ghost spider’ and fight off the bad guys with my five-year-old spidey. Luckily, I got one night off this week as we made our way to the Coca-Cola Arena for the opening night of Marvel Universe Live. The action-packed stunt show features all your favourite superheroes including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, and Hulk as they join the Guardians of the Galaxy crew on a grand adventure battle against Loki. We (yes, both of us) watched in awe the heroes in action from Spider-Man’s dynamic aerial stunts to Captain America’s daring motorcycle skills. So, assemble your mini-Avengers and don’t miss the last few days of the tour. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

@cocacolaarena

Just the bread and butter at… Couqley

This is my personal love letter to the team at Couqley. Please whatever you do, never change the bread and butter. If there is one top thing that the French know how to do right, it’s bread and butter. And Couqley is a testament to the idea. If a restaurant can’t get something as humble as bread and butter at the beginning of a meal correct – it’s an instant red flag to me. Which is why it comes as no shock at all that Couqley just manages to nail it every single time. The bread is warm and soft, but the crust is crunchy (and not the “shred the top of your mouth” kind.) The butter, oh the butter, perfectly salty, lathers on the bread like a dream – the spreadability of butter is so important, I don’t want my bread completely wrecked because the butter won’t spread. I would just like to say thank you to Couqley for always nailing it. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

@couqleyuae

Forever loving a movie date night at… Reel Cinemas

I am finally jumping on the Wonka fangirl train, I have always been a fan of Roald Dahl films and books included. I’m talking Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Witches, Matilda, Esio Trot and The Gremlins (sorry The BFG you just weren’t the one for me). They are childhood books that I fondly remember having my nose stuck in. So, when the third remake of Charlie and The Chocolate Factory came out, I was apprehensive because the first two were remarkable, each in their way. The rule in my household is any movie over two hours, we go platinum and Wonka was two hours on the dot. That meant blankets were used, and I was fully reclined and ready. Without giving too many spoilers, I cried at the end. The date night was rounded out with Dave’s Hot Chicken tenders and a slider and we finished the night with a milkshake from Neat Burger (they’re the best, and dairy-free). All in all, it was one of my favourite nights out. There’s just something unmatched about a movie date night. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

@reelcinemas