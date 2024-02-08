Takeout solves all your problems…

That is an entirely scientific statement. Asian takeaway is perhaps the best accompaniment to your weekend (or weekday) night in – pajamas, a movie and no expectations to put on a real pair of pants or contribute any value to society. Here we have a list of the best spots to order your next takeaway from, because we’re nice like that and love spoiling you with options.

Kanji by 3Fils

Our main man Kanji, brings premium contemporary Asian delights to our doorsteps so that we can sample all the goodness of this fan-favourite spot within the comfort of our PJ’s. Choose from Akami nigiri, katsu curry – a bowl of steamed rice topped with panko-coated chicken and katsu curry sauce on the side, so your katsu remains shatteringly crispy, and togarashi wings with a range of sauces straight from the 3Fils kitchen, including gochujang mayo for a fiery kick, garlic mayo for creamy dreamy garlic goodness, and wasabi mayo – made with pure Japanese wasabi, (if you dare). You can place your orders at deliveroo.ae or simply download the Deliveroo app. On this day, we thank whoever invented the delivery service, and we’ll be dining with you in spirit from our couches. No crumbs on the bed, though…

Kanji by 3Fils, delivery only, @eatkanji

Wok Boyz

Wok Boyz is the street food of the new generation, combining Asian street food delicacies with bold art that makes a statement. From noodles to stir-fry, Korean wings to bubble tea, soups to fried rice – this is the home of all things Asian. The authentic food and urban design make for the perfect combination. We can guarantee, that the little takeaway box is recognisable from a mile away. The joint has locations in Dubai Internet City, Dubai Silicon Oasis and on Sheikh Zayed Road, but takeaway is the go-to. Find out more here.

Wok Boyz, Dubai Internet City, Sheikh Zayed Road, 11.30am to 11.45pm, Dubai Silicon Oasis, 10am to 10pm, Friday 10am to 12pm, Tel: (600) 500 965, wokboyz.com

Hangry Sticks

This quick service joint is bringing the taste of home to our plates, with fresh home style Asian street food and a variety of quick eats you can tuck into on the go. Hangry Sticks is a responsibly-sourced eatery, ensuring that quality ingredients are sourced locally, whenever possible, and seafood is delivered fresh. Their sauces are made from scratch, so it truly feels like a taste of home. Their outlet is located by the Jumeirah beach road, so head over to sample treats like sesame prawn on toast, Japanese wasabi prawns, authentic Pad Thai and Chinese baos.

Hangry Sticks, Jumeirah, Tel: (0) 52 874 6978, @hangrysticks