Hey party people, listen up. Get ready to disco your hearts out because scotch whisky brand Monkey Shoulder is bringing the grooviest party in town straight to Dubai. That’s right, mark your calendars for Friday, March 7 from 9pm, because Bla Bla is about to turn into a sea of orange madness with the iconic Monkey Shoulder Disco Nap.

What’s the Disco Nap, you ask? Well, it’s not your average party, that’s for sure. Picture this: roller skaters gliding by, feather boas fluttering in the air, and a vibe that screams extravaganza from every corner. It’s a night you won’t want to miss, filled with impressive DJs spinning tunes that’ll keep you on your feet all night long. And guess what? There’ll be photo ops galore, so make sure you dress to impress.

As if the excitement couldn’t get any better, the first 500 party animals through the door will be decked out in full-on disco nap gear. Think dazzling disco nap robes, funky eye masks, and fabulous feather boas—all in vibrant Monkey Shoulder orange.

Now, let’s talk cocktails. Monkey Shoulder isn’t just any whisky—it’s made for mixing, and boy, do they know how to mix it up. Sip on their iconic OMG cocktail (that’s orange, Monkey Shoulder, and ginger, in case you were wondering), or try out their twists on classics like negronis and espresso martinis.

And here’s the best part: entry to the Disco Nap is absolutely free until 10pm and Dhs100 per person thereafter inclusive of two Monkey Shoulder signature cocktails. Yep, you read that right. So gather your crew, dust off your dancing shoes, and get ready to boogie the night away at Bla Bla from 9pm.

More monkey madness…

But wait, the fun doesn’t stop there. Monkey Shoulder is taking over the city with specially curated cocktail menus and drink promotions at some of Dubai’s hottest venues. From The Nice Guy to Canary Club, you’ll find elevated menus featuring dedicated Monkey Shoulder cocktails that’ll tickle your taste buds in all the right ways.

And if you’re looking to stock up on some Monkey Shoulder goodness, African + Eastern stores have got you covered. Buy two bottles of Monkey Shoulder and score yourself a complimentary Bluetooth speaker.

For all the juicy details about the Monkey Shoulder Disco Nap and a list of participating venues where you can sip on those signature cocktails, make sure to follow @makeitmonkey.ae on Instagram.

Monkey Shoulder Disco Nap, Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, Dubai. Friday, March 7, from 9pm. Free entry until 10pm, Dhs100 entry per person after 10pm. @makeitmonkey.ae

Images: Provided