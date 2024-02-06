For a capital date night…

This Valentine’s Day, if you’re looking for a romantic spot for a date night, Abu Dhabi’s bar scene has just what you’re looking for. From the tallest bar in the capital, to laid-back beachfront bars and some seriously stunning rooftops, these are the most romantic bars in Abu Dhabi.

Ray’s Bar

Cocktails, DJ sets, grazing bites and epic views… this 62nd floor is the highest in Abu Dhabi. It’s a great spot for a sunset date night, where you can watch the sun drop behind the soaring city skyline, while sipping crafted mixed drinks like the signature Ray’s Mule and Lemon Drop Teatini. Through the week, it’s a more relaxed vibe, while on weekends lively DJ sets dictate the tempo.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi Corniche, open 6pm to late daily. Tel: (0)2 811 5666, hilton.com

La Cava

Dimly lit with flickering candlelight, this intimate grape cellar is a perfect date night bar in Abu Dhabi. Located in the underground cellar of the Rosewood Abu Dhabi, wall-to-wall cabinets house an impressive collection of over 1,000 premium labels, plus there’s a walk-in cigar room for those looking to do a cigar and beverage pairing.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 1am Tues to Sun. Tel: (0) 2 813 5550, rosewoodhotels.com

Marta Lounge

Few locations boast an address as fabulous as Marta: the rooftop lounge is set above Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi at the Louvre. This speakeasy-style bar located above Fouquet’s restaurant oozes Parisienne sophistication, with plush cushioned chairs, art deco lights and gold accents. It’s open throughout the day for those combining a date night with an afternoon of culture, but ramps up the romance come nightfall.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, 12pm to 12am Tues to Sun. Tel: (0)2 205 4200, fouquetsabudhabi.com

Annex

The kind of spot you can book in for sundowners and stay until the early hours, Annex is a three-floor hotspot that ups the tempo as you descend each level. Sip mixed drinks against the backdrop of Al Bateen Marina at the open-air rooftop, then head to Annex Lounge on the second level for light bites, pool and a social vibe. Those looking to keep the party going can enjoy drinking and dancing into the night at the ground floor club, where a regular rotation of DJs spin.

Abu Dhabi EDITION, Al Bateen Marina, 6pm to 4am Fri and 6pm to 12am Sat. Tel: (0) 2 208 0000, annexabudhabi.com

Azura Panoramic Lounge

Spread over three levels at The St Regis Abu Dhabi, Azura Panoramic Lounge is a laid back alfresco lounge with beautiful views of the Abu Dhabi Corniche and the Arabian Gulf. The gently lapping sea provides soothing background music to this outdoor date night bar, although a soundtrack of nu jazz ups the ambience.

The St Regis Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Corniche, 4pm to 1am, Tues to Sun. Tel: (0)2 694 4553, azuraabudhabi.com

Siddharta Lounge

The Trilogy by Buddha Bar is a three-tier bar complex comprised of Siddharta Lounge Bushra and Zeera, found at Yas Island’s new culinary destination, Yas Bay. It’s perhaps fair to say that the spear prong of this bang-on-trend trident is Siddharta Lounge, the Dubai version of which enjoys a reputation for effortless class. This new venture repeats that same lightning strike of laidback luxury with charismatic rooftop views and a menu filled with big contemporary flavours. As is customary for the Buddha Bar crew, for you get edge-surfing, cool-as-funk beats guaranteed.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, 5pm to 2am Sun to Thurs, 5pm to 3am Fri and Sat. Tel: ‎(0)50 601 1194, @thetrilogybybuddhabar/