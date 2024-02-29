Come on let your colours burst…

The skies above The Beach, JBR will light up in a dizzy dance of colour to celebrate the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Stand well back

Grand displays are all set to tear the sky above the Marina-backed coastline into fractal ribbons every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (until 10pm) between March 15 and 31, 2024.

The fact these festive pyrotechnics will be visible from across the JBR, Bluewaters and parts of Dubai Harbour, and Palm Jumeirah – means your options for breaking-fast against a fiery backdrop of chromatic acrobatics, are as varied as they are glorious.

Deals on meals

Throughout Ramadan – Beach goers will find a special collection of after-dark dining deals, including set menus and all-you-can-eat craving-curers. Participating outlets include Awani, Buffalo Wild Wings, Babushka, Bombay Bungalow, and Eat Greek.

Market in the Calender

From March 25 right up to May 15, those hitting The Beach will also be able to meander through The Artisan Market @ The Beach, JBR. Peruse crafty knick-nacks and artisinal everything from homegrown boutiques and purveyors of beachwear, accessories, gifts, jewellery, home decor, and vintage items.

TICKIT off the to-do list

Those using the (free to download) TICKIT app (from Dubai Holding) will also get a thrifty bonus when they rack up a three-meal spree at The Beach, JBR. The Ramadan Rewards (in collaboration with Dubai Economy and Tourism) scheme means your gastronomic hattrick will earn you a cool 50 points, valued at Dhs50 – which can then be used to redeem generous rewards via the TICKIT app.

Images: Provided