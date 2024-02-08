The perfect way to celebrate the return of the good weather…

Get ready for sun-soaked days at a stunning new spot: Maison de la Plage opens this weekend. A gorgeous new beach house concept at Palm West Beach, it comes from the creative minds of chef Izu Ani and Fundamental Hospitality. Officially welcoming guests from Saturday February 10, it’s bringing coastal charm and chic French Riviera vibes to a stunning new seaside spot.

We’re going to relax and renew

The stunning new beach club will grace the shores of Palm Jumeirah with a welcoming private pool, ever-comfortable day beds and a restaurant concept to complement the Mediterranean vibes.

Maison de la Plage is injecting the spirit of the French Riviera into the sandy beaches with an upscale but relaxed dining experience. At the helm, we find none other than the incredible Chef Izu Ani. This will be his third French venue that promises to be playful and leisurely —allowing friends and family to sip pretty, clinking glasses by the beach.

Of course, the beach-style restaurant is a love letter to France. Get ready for fruits de mer, fresh produce and all your quintessentially French dishes. On the menu, expect to dive into plates of beef carpaccio topped with parmesan and truffle, the signature Izu burger, a creamy lobster linguine and grilled octopus with bell pepper sauce and roasted potatoes.

Fabulous, that is our simple request

Guests can expect to be transported to the Côte d’Azur shores, with the venue that represents the idyllic villages in the South of France.

Whether you come for breakfast, a day of topping up the tan, sunset drinks with friends or a delightful dinner. This beachfront venue promises to provide its guests with the ultimate experience no matter your plans. Cabanas are available for a private escape while if you’d prefer, perch in the sand on the beach that seems to stretch endlessly.

Adding to the fashionable feel, Maison de la Plage will welcome a collaboration with resortwear icon, Melissa Odabash, opening her first UAE boutique at the beach club.

Rates

Single day beds start from Dhs250 with Dhs100 redeemable.

Maison de la Plage, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 2am, from February 10. @maisondelaplage_

Images: Supplied