Say hello to a brand-new cafe in Jumeirah…

Bellini Cafe, opening in Dubai on Monday, March 4, is bringing timeless Italian cuisine to Dubai with a brand-new look and feel. Pink and perfectly pretty, from the iconic Cipriani Dolci family, the Bellini Cafe is the first of its kind in Dubai.

Delivering the same incredible dining experience that we know and love from the Cipriani family.

Cipriani from the ground floor to the roof

The Bellini Cafe is hidden inside the latest residences set to open in Jumeirah, Mr. C Residences which has been developed by the Cipriani family as well.

Modern European elegance sings from the moment you step foot in the cafe, through to the residences itself.

The cafe design gives guests the feel of an understated luxury, which rings true thanks to the terrazzo flooring, high gloss wood panelling and the pastel pink and burnt orange tones.

Delightful dining

Known for their stellar desserts, you can expect the same incredible classics and more from the cafe. From pastries to gelato, a crepe-making station and of course Italian espresso – the Bellini Cafe has it all.

More than just sweet treats and delightful bites in a gorgeous setting, the Bellini Cafe will also be home to dishes that are inspired by the Cipriani family’s travels around Italy.

The flavours honour old recipes while also elevating and innovating new flavours. Expect classics such as the fried mozzarella in carrozza, beef carpaccio, paninis, and cured meats. and of course, hand-pressed focaccia.

Whether guests are looking to enjoy an early breakfast while perched on the terrace, overlooking the relaxing waters of the Dubai Canal or an intimate dinner with that special someone – the Bellini Cafe is the ideal setting for you and your loved ones.

Bellini Cafe, Water Canal, Jumeirah 2, Mr. C Hotels and Residences. Open from Mon, Mar 4. @bellinicafedubai

