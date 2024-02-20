Say hello to Music City…

Dubai is a city full of purpose-built areas, from Production City to Media City and now the very first Music City is coming to Dubai. With it, Universal Music Group and DGMC seek to bring Hollywood’s iconic Capitol Studios to Dubai.

This will be the first time in history that Capitol Studios will open a recording studio outside of Hollywood. Looking to establish the UAE as a global music destination, this will be a space for live performances, music academies and the record label.

DMGC boasts of developing a sustainable and lasting music ecosystem in the region. This will seek to act as a regional hub for both local and international artists and songwriters.

The development of the music-related infrastructure as well as the Universal Media Group’s industry experience of operating in music markets will set the region up for an iconic music community.

Capitol music

The new area in Dubai will include three Capitol Studios recording studios, marking the first recording studio outside of the Capitol Tower in Hollywood.

While there are no confirmations just yet, we can hopefully expect Dolby Atmos mixing rooms, recording studios, a writer’s room and a rehearsal studio. There are also music experiences for fans already planned out. the venture will mainly help introduce local artists to the world.

The educational academies will have structured curricular courses and master classes that will be hosted by top talents in the industry, empowering future generations to understand the creative and business aspects of the industry.

These initiatives will not only contribute to the development of a thriving creative ecosystem in the UAE but also foster the growth of the music community in the region.

We aren’t entirely sure where the Music City will be situated in Dubai or when to expect the project to be completed but as soon as we know, you’ll know.

universalmusic.com