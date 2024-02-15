Based on astronomical calculations…

We have a month or so to go for Ramadan 2024, and based on astronomical calculations, Ibrahim Al Jarwan – the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society has deduced the first day of Shawwal and Eid Al Fitr 2024.

According to Al Jarwan, ‘On April 8, Shawwal crescent will be born in concurrence with a total solar eclipse, which means that the moon will not be visible at the western horizon after sunset.’

The crescent birth before dawn means that it will be visible after sunset on Tuesday, April 9 in most Islamic countries, therefore, Wednesday, April 10 shall mark the first day of Shawwal and Eid Al Fitr 2024.

So, does this mean we get a day off?

Yes, this usually means we’ll have a public holiday, but we will have to wait for the UAE official’s confirmation on the dates closer to the time. Stay tuned to whatson.ae

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is a time when Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking and smoking between sunrise and sunset. Non-Muslims, as well are obliged to respect the fasting practices in public, so if you do have to leave the house for any reason during the day, please ensure you refrain from any of the above activities.

Ramadan marks the time when the Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). Traditionally, extra tarawih prayers are performed throughout Ramadan and each evening 1/30th of the holy book is recited.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which is the foundation of the religion. The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.

Images: Getty Images