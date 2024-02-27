Sponsored: A Turkish Ramadan like never before…

As far as hidden gems go in Dubai, Sirali has got to be on the list of, “if you know, you know.” This is why this restaurant should be at the top of your list of restaurants to try this Ramadan.

From a gorgeous outdoor terrace to colourful interiors, step into a space that’s warm and welcoming, that feels as much like dining in owner Fadi’s home as it does a gourmet restaurant in Habtoor City. Bring your loved ones and little ones with you and delight in a classically Turkish iftar, which centres around timeless recipes that have been reimagined with the signature Sirali flair.

On the menu

This Holy Month, the chefs at Sirali have crafted a daily alternating five-course iftar menu that reinterprets all the traditional classics.

Break your fast with a platter featuring delicious bites including kuddus dates, Ezine cheese, Hummus, green olives and fresh cucumbers – a perfectly light start to a spectacular evening. Then, it’s a feast of delicious mezze complete with Turkish spicy ezme, roasted eggplant salad, beetroot mutabbal and fella kofte, or cig kofte.

There’s two different menus to try. The first comes with starters of kibbeh and ufra lahmacun, while menu number two features stuffed aubergine and antep lahmacun. Where soups are considered, menu number one has a red lentil soup and the second menu will feature a traditional Turkish soup, ezogelin.

As for mains, both menus feature classics including chicken and vegetable kabap, lamb thandori, beef kulbasti and delicious Turkish rice.

Salad choices include gavurdag salad and the Sirali spoon salad on menu one and two respectively.

This is one Turkish feast you won’t want to miss…

Sirali, Al Habtoor City, offer valid throughout Ramadan, 6pm to 8pm, Dhs269 per adult, Dhs80 per child. Tel: (0)58 582 7092 @siralikebapdubai

Images: Supplied