At this point, if you still haven’t heard about UNTOLD Dubai taking place at Expo City from Thursday, February 15 to Sunday, February 18 – then where have you been?

Gearing up to be the biggest festival that Dubai has ever seen with over 100 artists promised – UNTOLD Dubai is going to be big, huge.

Here’s why you won’t want to miss it.

What is UNTOLD?

Hailing originally from Romania, UNTOLD is a music festival that takes place annually and hosts some of the biggest names in the music game. With the likes of Steve Aoki, Armin Van Buuren and Martin Garrix hosting sets in Romania in the past.

UNTOLD Dubai is doing things a little bit differently, offering a more diverse range of international artists including massive names like Ellie Goulding, G-Eazy and Bebe Rexha. Unlike its Romanian counterpart this four day fest is completely child friendly and will be catering to everybody’s needs.

The lineup

So far we already have 20 incredible artists announced, ranging from techno and house to hip-hop and pop, meaning there’s something for everyone. On the lineup, we already have an extremely impressive list of artists. If you’re into the electronic music scene they’ve got you covered with a long list of performers including:

Major Lazer Soundsystem

Armin van Buuren

Don Diablo

Timmy Trumpet

Paul Kalkbrenner

Dubfire

Sven Väth

Tiësto

Kasia

Hardwell

Luciano

Hot Since 82

Sebastian Ingrosso

Shimza

Mahmut Orhan

Nicole Moudaber

On the pop and hip-hop side of things we have a slightly smaller list, but one that is equally impressive. If the house scene isn’t your jam then you will be please to know that the following artists have been confirmed:

G-Eazy

Bebe Rexha

Ellie Goulding

Psy

All of the artists will be performing across five different stages. The Main Stage as well as the Galaxy, Alchemy, Time and Retro Fantasia Stages, each offering a signature kind of sound.

More than just music

If you enjoy music but it’s not your main reason for festival going, don’t worry because UNTOLD has got you covered as well. We have salon services from Chalk for men and women, engaging activations from the likes of Doritos and Redbull (they’ll be performing a tandem jump show before gates open.)

We also have amazing rave room bars, and amazing beer lounges where you can enjoy a silent disco, an interactive ball pit and even body paint artists.

Make sure you get your tickets before they’re gone.

UNTOLD Music Festival, Expo City Dubai, Dubai. 4pm to 5am, Thursday, February 15 to Sunday, February 18, General Admission from Dhs300, VIP from Dhs700. untold.ae

