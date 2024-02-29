In pictures: The evening that was the What's On Abu Dhabi Awards 2024
The shining stars of the capital’s hospitality industry were in attendance…
3 of 12
In the company of some of the biggest names on Abu Dhabi’s food, beverage, leisure, lifestyle and entertainment circuit, the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2024 was a smashing success, on the Palm Garden of the W Abu Dhabi on the evening of Wednesday, February 28.
Here’s a glimpse for those that couldn’t make it, those that made it, and those that simply want to relive these priceless moments…
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
LATEST ISSUE
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT