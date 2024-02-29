The shining stars of the capital’s hospitality industry were in attendance…

image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
nav left 3 of 12 nav right
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery

In the company of some of the biggest names on Abu Dhabi’s food, beverage, leisure, lifestyle and entertainment circuit, the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2024 was a smashing success, on the Palm Garden of the W Abu Dhabi on the evening of Wednesday, February 28.

Here’s a glimpse for those that couldn’t make it, those that made it, and those that simply want to relive these priceless moments…