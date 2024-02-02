What's On Awards Abu Dhabi 2024: Shortlist revealed
The leading lights of the capital’s leisure industry, as chosen by you…
Voting has ended, and your favourite dining and entertainment venues in Abu Dhabi are in. The following list unveils the top five contenders, fighting it out for the crown in each category of the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2024.
The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony, to be held at W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island on Wednesday February 28. Table bookings are now available via emailing Taran.Singh@motivate.ae and with limited spaces, we recommend booking now.
Winners of four more categories: Homegrown Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Restaurant of the Year will also be awarded on the night, voted for solely by an expert panel comprised of the What’s On team.
Without further ado, here is your shortlist for the What’s On Awards Abu Dhabi 2024.
Restaurants Below Dhs400
Favourite Brunch
Artisan Kitchen – Bab Al Qasr
Cooper’s Bar & Restaurant – Park Rotana Abu Dhabi
Dino’s Bistro Italiano – Pearl Rotana Capital Centre
Paradiso Abu Dhabi
Stills Restaurant and Bar – Crowne Plaza Yas Island
Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant
Grand Beirut – Al Qana
Grand Beirut – The Galleria Al Maryah Island
Kamoon – Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana
Mosaic Restaurant – Muroor
Stouff Beirut
Favourite Mediterranean Restaurant
Em Sherif Café
GO CHKN
Grills@Chill’O – Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche
The Vista – The Club Abu Dhabi
Favourite Indian Restaurant
Angar – W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island
Indigo – Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi
MYNT Indian Cuisine
Rangoli – Yas Island Rotana
Ushna
Favourite Italian Restaurant
Dino’s Bistro Italiano – Pearl Rotana Capital Centre
LARTE Ristorante
Paradiso Abu Dhabi
Prego’s – Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi
Verso – Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl
Favourite Asian Restaurant
Daikan Izakaya
Kishi, Al Forsan International Sports Resort
Shang Palace – Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi
Silk & Spice – Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche
Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge – Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan
Leisure
Favourite Luxury Staycation
Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa
Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel
Nurai Island
Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel And Villas
The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal
Favourite Beach Hotel
Bab Al Qasr Hotel
InterContinental Abu Dhabi
Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana Hotel
The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi
Favourite Daycation
Al Forsan International Sports Resort
Café del Mar Beach Club
The Club
Nurai Island
Saadiyat Beach Club
Favourite Spa
Anantara Spa – Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel
EDITION Spa – The Abu Dhabi EDITION
Spa at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
Zen the Spa – Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas
Favourite Sporting Event
Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023
NBA Games
NBA District
NBA Fan Appreciation Day
Abu Dhabi Showdown Week 23
Entertainment
Favourite Attraction
Al Forsan International Sports Resort
Prison Island Abu Dhabi
Qasr Al Watan
Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi
Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Favourite Concert, Show or Festival
Andrea Bocelli presented by Saadiyat Nights
Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour 2023 at Etihad Arena
Disney On Ice at Etihad Arena
Wireless Festival Middle East 2023 at Etihad Park
Yasalam After-Race Concerts 2023
Nightlife
Favourite Bar
Hamilton’s Gastropub – Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas
Lexx Bar – Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl
Library Bar – The Abu Dhabi EDITION
Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar
The Warehouse Wine and Tapas Bar – Pearl Rotana Capital Centre
Favourite Grape and Cheese Night
Art Lounge – Louvre Abu Dhabi
Paradiso Abu Dhabi
Raclette Brasserie & Café
Rose Lounge Bar – Bab Al Qasr
UVA Wine Bar & Lounge – Marriott Hotel Al Forsan
Favourite Sundowner Spot
Buddha-Bar – The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi
Dusk Restaurant – Nurai Island
Filini Garden Radisson Blu Hotel, Abu Dhabi Yas Island
The Overlook – The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton
Saadiyat Beach Club
Favourite Evening Brunch
Amerigos – Park Inn by Radisson Abu Dhabi, Yas Island
Cyan Brasserie – Andaz Capital Gate, Abu Dhabi – a Concept by Hyatt
Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar
Teatro – Park Rotana Abu Dhabi
TIKI Pacifico
Favourite Ladies’ Night
Art Lounge – Louvre Abu Dhabi
Jazz & Fizz Bar – Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche
Ray’s Bar – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar
W Lounge – W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island
Favourite Outdoor Bar
Art Lounge – Louvre Abu Dhabi
Café del Mar
Loop, Bab Al Qasr Hotel
Nasma Beachfront Bar – Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas
WET Deck Abu Dhabi – W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island
Food Concept
Favourite Afternoon Tea
Beverly Cafe
Drawing Room – The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi
Lobby Lounge – Shangri-La Hotel Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi
Osmo Lounge and Bar – Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island
Rosemary Lounge – Bab Al Qasr Hotel
Favourite Business Lunch
Bentley Kitchen
Grand Beirut – The Galleria Al Maryah Island
LPM Restaurant and Bar
Mosaic Restaurant – Najda
Raclette Brasserie & Café
Favourite Café
Café 302 – Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana
DRVN Coffee
EL&N London
Ritual Cafe & Studio
The Third Place Cafe
Favourite Healthy Restaurant
Cyan Brasserie – Andaz Capital Gate, Abu Dhabi – a Concept by Hyatt
Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen
Nolu’s Restaurant
Favourite Pub Grub
Appaloosa Sports Bar – Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi
Belgian Beer Café – Radisson Blu Hotel, Abu Dhabi Yas Island
Belgian Café – InterContinental Abu Dhabi
Cooper’s Bar and Restaurant – Park Rotana Abu Dhabi
Hamilton’s Gastropub – Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas
Favourite Breakfast
Bella Vita Restaurant by Labelle
The Foundry – Southern Sun Abu Dhabi
Grand Beirut – Al Qana
Market at EDITION – The Abu Dhabi EDITION
Oléa – The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi
Favourite Burger
Five Guys
Slaw & More
VALGERAND – Nordic grill
Favourite Pizza
Antonia
Marmellata Bakery
Paradiso
Pizza Di Rocco
SOLE, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Restaurants Above Dhs400
Favourite Alfresco
Alba Terrace – The Abu Dhabi EDITION
Brauhaus – Beach Rotana
Buddha-Bar Beach – The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi
Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi – Louvre Abu Dhabi
Raclette Brasserie & Café
Tean – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
Favourite All-Day Dining Restaurant
Artisan Kitchen – Bab Al Qasr Hotel
Cyan Brasserie – Andaz Capital Gate, Abu Dhabi – a Concept by Hyatt
Giornotte – The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal
Graphos Social Kitchen – Hilton Abu Dhabi – Yas Island
Roots Bar and Kitchen – Yas Acres Golf and Country Club
Favourite Asian Restaurant
Cho Gao Marina Walk – InterContinental Abu Dhabi
Li Jiang – The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal
Sontaya – The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort – Abu Dhabi
Favourite Brunch
B.I.G. Brunch at Garage – W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island
COYA – The Galleria Al Maryah Island
The Director’s Club – The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton
Saturday Grand Brunch – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr
White Brunch – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
Favourite Italian Restaurant
Beach House – Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas
Mare Mare – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
Porto Gina – InterContinental Abu Dhabi
Si Ristorante – Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas
SOLE – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Villa Toscana – The St. Regis Abu Dhabi
Favourite Japanese Restaurant
Benihana – Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi
Café Sushi – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Abu Dhabi
Otoro
Favourite Latin American Restaurant
COYA Abu Dhabi – The Galleria Al Maryah Island
Dusk Restaurant – Nurai Island
Mate Restaurant – Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel And Villas
Favourite Mediterranean Restaurant
Café del Mar
Fresh Basil (Dining In The Dark) – Bab Al Qasr Hotel
Jose by Pizarro – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Mika
Oii Abu Dhabi
Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant
Beirut Sur Mer – Mamsha Al Saadiyat
Byblos Sur Mer – InterContinental Abu Dhabi
Bushra by Buddha-Bar
Li Beirut – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Mazaj Bab Al Bahr – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr
Favourite Seafood Restaurant
Beach House – Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas
Catch – The St. Regis Abu Dhabi
Finz – Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi
Fishmarket – InterContinental Abu Dhabi
Turtle Bay Bar & Grill – Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas
Favourite Steakhouse
Chamas Churrascaria & Bar – InterContinental Abu Dhabi
Entrecote Café de Paris – Souk Qaryat Al Beri
The Grill – Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi
Oak Room – The Abu Dhabi EDITION
Ray’s Grill – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers