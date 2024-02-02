The leading lights of the capital’s leisure industry, as chosen by you…

Voting has ended, and your favourite dining and entertainment venues in Abu Dhabi are in. The following list unveils the top five contenders, fighting it out for the crown in each category of the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2024.

The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony, to be held at W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island on Wednesday February 28. Table bookings are now available via emailing Taran.Singh@motivate.ae and with limited spaces, we recommend booking now.

Winners of four more categories: Homegrown Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Restaurant of the Year will also be awarded on the night, voted for solely by an expert panel comprised of the What’s On team.

Without further ado, here is your shortlist for the What’s On Awards Abu Dhabi 2024.

Restaurants Below Dhs400

Favourite Brunch

Artisan Kitchen – Bab Al Qasr

Cooper’s Bar & Restaurant – Park Rotana Abu Dhabi

Dino’s Bistro Italiano – Pearl Rotana Capital Centre

Paradiso Abu Dhabi

Stills Restaurant and Bar – Crowne Plaza Yas Island

Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant

Grand Beirut – Al Qana

Grand Beirut – The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Kamoon – Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana

Mosaic Restaurant – Muroor

Stouff Beirut

Favourite Mediterranean Restaurant

Eat Greek Kouzina

Em Sherif Café

GO CHKN

Grills@Chill’O – Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

The Vista – The Club Abu Dhabi

Favourite Indian Restaurant

Angar – W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island

Indigo – Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi

MYNT Indian Cuisine

Rangoli – Yas Island Rotana

Ushna

Favourite Italian Restaurant

Dino’s Bistro Italiano – Pearl Rotana Capital Centre

LARTE Ristorante

Paradiso Abu Dhabi

Prego’s – Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi

Verso – Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl

Favourite Asian Restaurant

Daikan Izakaya

Kishi, Al Forsan International Sports Resort

Shang Palace – Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

Silk & Spice – Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge – Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan

Leisure

Favourite Luxury Staycation

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel

Nurai Island

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel And Villas

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

Favourite Beach Hotel

Bab Al Qasr Hotel

InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana Hotel

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

Favourite Daycation

Al Forsan International Sports Resort

Café del Mar Beach Club

The Club

Nurai Island

Saadiyat Beach Club

Favourite Spa

Anantara Spa – Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel

EDITION Spa – The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Spa at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

The Spa – The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort Abu Dhabi

Zen the Spa – Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

Favourite Sporting Event

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

NBA Games

NBA District

NBA Fan Appreciation Day

Abu Dhabi Showdown Week 23

Entertainment

Favourite Attraction

Al Forsan International Sports Resort

Prison Island Abu Dhabi

Qasr Al Watan

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Favourite Concert, Show or Festival

Andrea Bocelli presented by Saadiyat Nights

Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour 2023 at Etihad Arena

Disney On Ice at Etihad Arena

Wireless Festival Middle East 2023 at Etihad Park

Yasalam After-Race Concerts 2023

Nightlife

Favourite Bar

Hamilton’s Gastropub – Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

Lexx Bar – Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl

Library Bar – The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar

The Warehouse Wine and Tapas Bar – Pearl Rotana Capital Centre

Favourite Grape and Cheese Night

Art Lounge – Louvre Abu Dhabi

Paradiso Abu Dhabi

Raclette Brasserie & Café

Rose Lounge Bar – Bab Al Qasr

UVA Wine Bar & Lounge – Marriott Hotel Al Forsan

Favourite Sundowner Spot

Buddha-Bar – The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

Dusk Restaurant – Nurai Island

Filini Garden Radisson Blu Hotel, Abu Dhabi Yas Island

The Overlook – The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton

Saadiyat Beach Club

Favourite Evening Brunch

Amerigos – Park Inn by Radisson Abu Dhabi, Yas Island

Cyan Brasserie – Andaz Capital Gate, Abu Dhabi – a Concept by Hyatt

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar

Teatro – Park Rotana Abu Dhabi

TIKI Pacifico

Favourite Ladies’ Night

Art Lounge – Louvre Abu Dhabi

Jazz & Fizz Bar – Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

Ray’s Bar – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar

W Lounge – W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

Favourite Outdoor Bar

Art Lounge – Louvre Abu Dhabi

Café del Mar

Loop, Bab Al Qasr Hotel

Nasma Beachfront Bar – Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

WET Deck Abu Dhabi – W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

Food Concept

Favourite Afternoon Tea

Beverly Cafe

Drawing Room – The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

Lobby Lounge – Shangri-La Hotel Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

Osmo Lounge and Bar – Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Rosemary Lounge – Bab Al Qasr Hotel

Favourite Business Lunch

Bentley Kitchen

Grand Beirut – The Galleria Al Maryah Island

LPM Restaurant and Bar

Mosaic Restaurant – Najda

Raclette Brasserie & Café

Favourite Café

Café 302 – Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana

DRVN Coffee

EL&N London

Ritual Cafe & Studio

The Third Place Cafe

Favourite Healthy Restaurant

Cyan Brasserie – Andaz Capital Gate, Abu Dhabi – a Concept by Hyatt

Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen

Nolu’s Restaurant

Favourite Pub Grub

Appaloosa Sports Bar – Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi

Belgian Beer Café – Radisson Blu Hotel, Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Belgian Café – InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Cooper’s Bar and Restaurant – Park Rotana Abu Dhabi

Hamilton’s Gastropub – Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas

Favourite Breakfast

Bella Vita Restaurant by Labelle

The Foundry – Southern Sun Abu Dhabi

Grand Beirut – Al Qana

Market at EDITION – The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Oléa – The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

Favourite Burger

Five Guys

Slaw & More

VALGERAND – Nordic grill

Favourite Pizza

Antonia

Marmellata Bakery

Paradiso

Pizza Di Rocco

SOLE, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Restaurants Above Dhs400

Favourite Alfresco

Alba Terrace – The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Brauhaus – Beach Rotana

Buddha-Bar Beach – The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi – Louvre Abu Dhabi

Raclette Brasserie & Café

Tean – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Favourite All-Day Dining Restaurant

Artisan Kitchen – Bab Al Qasr Hotel

Cyan Brasserie – Andaz Capital Gate, Abu Dhabi – a Concept by Hyatt

Giornotte – The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

Graphos Social Kitchen – Hilton Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

Roots Bar and Kitchen – Yas Acres Golf and Country Club

Favourite Asian Restaurant

Cho Gao Marina Walk – InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Li Jiang – The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

Sontaya – The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort – Abu Dhabi

Favourite Brunch

B.I.G. Brunch at Garage – W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

COYA – The Galleria Al Maryah Island

The Director’s Club – The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton

Saturday Grand Brunch – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

White Brunch – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Favourite Italian Restaurant

Beach House – Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas

Mare Mare – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Porto Gina – InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Si Ristorante – Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

SOLE – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Villa Toscana – The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Favourite Japanese Restaurant

Benihana – Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi

Café Sushi – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Abu Dhabi

Otoro

Favourite Latin American Restaurant

COYA Abu Dhabi – The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Dusk Restaurant – Nurai Island

Mate Restaurant – Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel And Villas

Favourite Mediterranean Restaurant

Café del Mar

Fresh Basil (Dining In The Dark) – Bab Al Qasr Hotel

Jose by Pizarro – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Mika

Oii Abu Dhabi

Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant

Beirut Sur Mer – Mamsha Al Saadiyat

Byblos Sur Mer – InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Bushra by Buddha-Bar

Li Beirut – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Mazaj Bab Al Bahr – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Favourite Seafood Restaurant

Beach House – Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas

Catch – The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Finz – Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi

Fishmarket – InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Turtle Bay Bar & Grill – Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

Favourite Steakhouse

Chamas Churrascaria & Bar – InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Entrecote Café de Paris – Souk Qaryat Al Beri

The Grill – Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi

Oak Room – The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Ray’s Grill – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers