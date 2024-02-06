Sponsored: From tasty set menus to Valentine’s Day celebrations with a view…

Named after the renowned Michelin Star chef, Akira Back, this high-end restaurant is located at the W The Palm with breathtaking views of Dubai.

The pro snowboarder turned professional chef has devised a menu that fuses together Japanese flavours with Korean influences, telling chef Back’s personal story of adventure.

Here are five reasons why Akira Back is the go-to place for foodies this February:

Lunar New Year Celebration

Step into the Year of the Dragon with Akira Back’s festive Lunar New Year offerings from February 10 to February 12. Chef Akira Back showcases his culinary prowess with a selection of five special dishes, including the delectable Wagyu T-Bone and Superb Fried Rice.

Valentine’s Day

For a romantic evening with breathtaking views, Akira Back’s terrace is the place to be on Valentine’s Day. Indulge in a curated set menu for Dhs2,500 per couple, complete with classics and a choice of champagne or rosé, ensuring a perfect celebration of love.

Explore Akira Back

Elevate your Tuesdays with the exclusive ‘Explore’ menu, featuring Chef Akira Back’s favourite dishes. Indulge in this one-of-a-kind set menu for Dhs299 per person, experiencing the culinary brilliance that defines the Michelin Guide Dubai 2022 restaurant.

Social Sunday

Level up your Sunday with a sharing-style lunch, bottomless drinks, and live entertainment. Starting at Dhs299 per person, this is the perfect way to unwind and enjoy the stunning views of Dubai Marina and the Arabian Gulf from 1pm to 4pm. There’s also a selection of equally-delicious vegan dishes, catering to all.

Batafurai Ladies’ Night

Ladies, you can head to Akira Back on Monday from 7pm to 11pm for Batafurai ladies night where for Dhs250 (Dhs399 for gents), you can indulge in sharing plates and unlimited selected beverages. A perfect spot to kick off the week in style.

For reservations, call 04 245 5800 or email the team at akirabackdubai@whotels.com

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 7pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. akirabackdubai.com

Images: Provided