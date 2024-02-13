Sponsored: Saturday on the sand promise incredible DJ sets and unmissable Mediterranean spirit…

Escape the city and prepare to party at Dubai’s iconic Twiggy this weekend. The ultimate party on the sand this Saturday February 17, the stunning beach club is bottling up the alluring spirit of the Mediterranean and showering it over the sun-drenched spot.

For this unforgettable party, they’ll be teaming up with Coya Music for the first time ever, inviting guests to enjoy Coya’s signature sound in Twiggy’s dazzling Creekside location. Pairing captivating beats, refreshing sips and magical sorbet sunsets, Twiggy is the ultimate place to see and be seen this Saturday.

The line-up will see top deck-spinners dictating the tempo, with Bensy, Erik Hagleton, Stephane Karl, Susan Allotey (vocalist) and Kasri Music, spinning alongside resident DJs A.Kala, Benda Haloy, and Rhum G. From the early hours until late into the night, the event promises to be a musical immersion with melodic and Afro house tunes creating the ultimate party vibe.

To keep guests fuelled, guests are invited to dine their way through Twiggy’s Mediterranean a la carte menu, while sipping on crisp glasses of rose and craft cocktails, perfect for enjoying while basking in the sunshine.

So look no further than Twiggy this Saturday for sensational sounds, sips and dining.

Prices

For those arriving before 2pm, ticketed entry is Dhs200 per person, or Dhs350 for those looking to soak up the sun on a lounger.

For those dining in the restaurant, a minimum spend of Dhs500 per person applies, while balcony tables for up to six have a minimum spend of Dhs4,000.

VIP lounge tables start from Dhs6,000, with entry required by 1pm.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, 10am to late, Saturday February 17. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. @twiggydubai, twiggy.ae