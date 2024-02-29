Sponsored: the sambal trolley makes it an essential visit for spicy food fans…

Dubai’s foodies are an incredibly fortunate bunch, our palates able to peruse a restaurant portfolio that provides authentic representation from every conceivable corner of the culinary world.

But we can probably all agree, that if there’s one cuisine we’d all like to see a little more of in Dubai– it’s Indonesian food. The fire and spice dynamic, charismatic aromatics, honey-toned noodles, vibrant brushstrokes of sweetness and citrus, and a diverse recipe book enriched by contributions from the thousands of islands of the Indonesian archipelago.

Enter the city’s most exciting new hotel – One&Only One Za’abeel. Already the talk of the town for so many reasons, including the elite gastronomic hub, The Link – you could be forgiven for having missed that it’s also home to Andaliman, a showcase for the finest Indonesian cuisine.

Andaliman is a family-friendly destination, which amongst its dazzling ensemble of dining experiences, includes the exciting proposition of a Sambal trolley. A mobile unit celebrating the iconic chilli paste, allowing the tableside theatre of preparation and a spice level, tailored to your individual preference. The brainchild of Gianluigi Gerosa, F&B consultant for Kerzner Global – Andaliman is also the first, and only Indonesian restaurant in Dubai with an open kitchen.

The interiors drawn inspiration from the rich cultural nuances of the Indonesian archipelago, featuring evocative design details such as rope trellises, raw stone, woven soft furnishings, and teak furniture. And most important of all – the ornate traditional carvings that provide the most passionate ode to those magical Indonesian Isles.

It’s the perfect new destination for date nights, mate nights, and great family days out. Now open on Level 4 of One&Only One Za’abeel. Reserve now. For more information click here.

Level 4, One&Only One Za’abeel, Za’abeel 1. @andalimandubai

Images: Provided