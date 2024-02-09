Sponsored: from Chinese New Year celebrations to Valentine’s Day treats and staycations…

We might be just over a month into 2024, but we really feel like we’ve already earned a little treat. And if you feel the same, we have some wonderful news… a heartfelt collection of offers available at the Kempinski Mall of the Emirates this February. Amongst them are generous offers on stays for residents, indulgent ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day and a refined dining affair that let’s you say Kung Hei Fat Choi to the Chinese New Year, in style.

Staycation offer

Exclusive to UAE residents, guests taking advantage of Kempinski Mall of the Emirates’s latest staycation offer will be able to enjoy all the usual attractions of this five-star getaway, including the option of staying in its world-famous ski chalet rooms, gourmet f&b options, access to the spa, wellness facilities and point blank proximity to a retail wonderland. But there’s more.

The current promotion (based on stays up until March 10) nets you 20 per cent off the best available rate (with an additional 10 per cent for members, pro tip: it’s free to sign up); up to Dhs500 credit to use at the in-house restaurants; 20 per cent off Sensasia Spa treatments; free places for kids (up to 12 years old); early check in and late check out; complimentary access to the Executive Lounge with category bookings for Executive Grand Deluxe Room (and above); and two free Ski Dubai tickets for bookings in Corner Suites (and above).

A Chinese New Year Afternoon tea

Ring in the Year of the Dragon with a special Chinese afternoon tea at Aspen Lounge, in collaboration with XU. Your festive feast includes a blend of aromatic sweet and savoury flavours with highlights of Chinese ginger carrot cake; dragon macaroons; black sesame choux with mandarin orange confit and sesame ganache; matcha & strawberry rolls; mango dragon fruit sago pudding; a selection of seductive dim sum; and, rather appropriately, a New Year fortune cookie. The afternoon tea is priced at Dhs190 per person.

A special Valentine’s Day meal

This February 14, we propose to you – a special Spanish soirée for Valentine’s Day. The Kempinski’s Iberian-themed restaurant, Salero is going all out with a set-course menu, carefully designed to fan the flames of amar (love). The experience begins with a creative mix of authentic tapas, there are grand paella options for your mains from Spain, and a seductive heart-shaped dessert to adios the evening. The soundtrack to your evening is provided by a live guitarist and flamenco dancer. Available on February 14 only, from 8pm – the exclusive experience is priced at Dhs495 per person, and includes a welcome glass of Champagne.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of Emirates. For reservations and more information, please call: (0)4 409 5999 or for dining email: dining.moe@kempinski.com. For rooms Reservations.malloftheemirates@kempinski.com

Images: Provided