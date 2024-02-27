Bringing together both champions and admirers of the visual arts…

A picture is worth a thousand words, and at Xposure – the International Photography Festival in Sharjah, you’ll find over 2,500 stories from photographers spanning the globe, all showcasing their works frozen in time.

Xposure 2024 held at Expo Centre Sharjah is set to open on February 28, and will unleash these tales to visitors over the seven-day festival. Now in its eighth edition, the biggest festival yet, will showcase visual treats with hidden tales as narrated by 400 photographers from 50 countries worldwide. Both, champions and admirers of the visual arts are invited to visit the various mediums spanning photography and film. You can grab a sneak peek of some of the exhibits below:

There are a number of categories to visit: street photography, portraiture, nature and landscape, drone photography, architectural photography, photojournalism, night photography, mobile photography and a newly introduced category called See Sharjah which focuses on cultural heritage, people and daily life and more.

Besides soaking in award-winning exhibitions and film screenings, you can also be a part of insightful debates, inspiring dialogues, book signings and you can even participate in interactive activities for professionals, both for amateurs and hobbyists. For those who want to learn the art of photography, there will be specialised workshops.

Want to deepen your understanding of it all? Head to the Trade Show where you can check out the latest products and services, learn the latest trends, and even purchase a camera based on expert advice.

If you already are a photography, bring your portfolio and you will be able to get it reviewed by experts in the business who will provide feedback on your work. Want an open platform for discussion with others? Head to the focus groups where you can get new ideas, learn more about a certain topic and walk home with a wealth of knowledge.

The art of film…

A film is essentially just a sequence of images with (or even without) audio added, and it is another medium you will be able to check out at the festival.

The festival will showcase documentaries, animation and captivating visuals in cinematography.

The best news? There are no tickets to the festival, but you do need to register here.

You can learn more about Xposure here.

Xposure International Photography Festival, Al Khan, Sharjah, February 28 to March 5, open 10am to 10pm, on Friday 2pm to 10pm, xposure.net