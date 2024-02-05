Water your plans for this weekend?

Abu Dhabi’s own amazing water-based adventureland, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, has just reopened to the public, and you can now resume your aquatic ambitions right here in the capital.

Located on iconic thrill-seeker territory Yas Island, Yas Waterworld completes 11 years of wonderful, water-based memories for residents and visitors in the UAE capital. Prominent attractions that have wowed waterpark enthusiasts over the years include their captivating collection of rides, slides and more, 6 of which are unique to Abu Dhabi.

With an array of themed immersive experiences and seasonal programming, including their Ladies Day and Neon Nights, there’s something for everyone visiting Yas Waterworld. If you’re a tech lover, get ready to go on an adventure of a lifetime with the one-of-a-kind Yas Waterworld Underwater VR Experience, that will have you experiencing virtual reality via an unparalleled sensory journey. You’ll find yourself at the depths of the ocean, sliding down slopes, voyaging through the vastness of space, and much more.

It’s a deal

Like all good things, Yas Waterworld rolls out a special offer for UAE residents: buy four single-day tickets and pay only for three, with their fabulous Family and Friends offer. If you plan to bring the whole gang with you, a further 25 per cent reduction on additional tickets applies.

Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 6pm daily, Dhs885. yaswaterworld.com

Media: supplied