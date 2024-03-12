Weekend plans = sorted…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like a new comedy night, a new spa experience, luxurious iftars, immersive suhoors, plenty of outdoor fun, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 incredible things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, March 22

Start the weekend early

The OG Dubai party people, Candypants, have teamed up with one of Dubai’s chicest new beach clubs for a new ladies’ day every Friday. Perfect for those looking to wind into the weekend early, Dhs245 gets you a lounger, plus free-flowing rosé wine, white wine and Prosecco for five hours from 12pm to 5pm. You’ll also get to graze on bites from a Mediterranean food platter, while soaking up the sun and listening to the sounds of the live DJ. Teachers and crew get a discounted rate of Dhs205.

BCH:CLB, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 5pm, Fridays, Dhs245. Tel: (0)58 177 9831. @candypantsdxb

Test your general knowledge

Grab your friends and head to The Coterie for a fun fish & chips quiz night hosted by Dane Bowers and Chris Sibley, from 8pm to 10pm every Friday. Guests can enjoy fish & chips and a complimentary house beverage for just Dhs95 per person. But that’s not all, from 12pm to 8pm every Friday guests can also get happy hour drinks from Dhs25.

The Coterie Social & Kitchen, Ibn Battuta Mall, Precision Football, Dubai. Fridays from 8pm to 10pm. Dhs95. Tel:(0)4 570 807. @the.coterie.group

Break your fast somewhere extra special

If you’re looking for a fine dining iftar experience, don’t miss the exclusive French Mediterranean menu at LPM Dubai this Ramadan. Starters include iconic dishes such as burrata with cherry tomatoes and basil, warm prawns with olive oil and lemon juice, and salt cod croquettes with roasted pepper relish. LPM has also refreshed the main course with a new selection of dishes, including homemade rigatoni pasta with pesto, Chilean bass, and a succulent confit lamb shoulder.

Gate Village 8, DIFC, iftar specials served from 6pm. Tel: (0)4 439 0505. @lpmdubai

Cheers to the weekend

Looking for a date night spot or somewhere to meet the girls? Jumeirah Al Naseem’s stunning cocktail bar Blind Tiger has launched a wow-worthy new mocktail menu, especially for Ramadan. The limited-time collection includes non-alcoholic drinks such as Mumtaz, using Lyre’s White Cane, rose, watermelon and whey; Fresco Fizz, made with Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wine, cucumber, basil and pineapple; and Awake Sip, with Italian orange, Lyre’s Originale Coffee, cranberry and tonic.

Blind Tiger, Turtle Lagoon, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dubai, open daily from 5pm to 2am, Tel: (800) 323 232 jumeirah.com, @blindtigerdxb

Saturday, March 23

Enjoy a BBQ in style

BBQ lovers and foodies, head to Iris this weekend for their newest culinary delight: the Garden Grill. Taking place every Friday and Saturday from 4pm to 11pm, guests can indulge in carefully curated meats and fish expertly grilled by chef Moustapha Choury, served against the stunning backdrop of the Downtown skyline. Guests can also enhance their experience with a bottle of Minuty for Dhs140 or delightful desserts from ice cream to fresh fruits, promising an unforgettable weekend soirée at Iris Garden.

Iris Dubai, Meydan Grandstand. Every Friday and Saturday from 4pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 334 3355, irisdubai.com

Laugh out loud at a comedy night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CASSETTE (@cassettedxb)

Dubai’s beloved homegrown café, Cassette, is hosting its inaugural ‘CASSETTE SOCIALS’ series this Saturday. Kicking things off, there will be stand-up comedy performances by two renowned talents: Abz, the uproariously funny Emirati comic, and Noha, the quick-witted Egyptian American sensation, alongside a series of board games including Pictionary, Carrot in a Box, and Herd Mentality (plus guests are encouraged to bring their own board games!). Guests can choose from the delicious à la carte menu between 6.30pm and 8pm or order a charcuterie board to share with friends for Dhs120 which includes cheese, cold cuts, dried fruit, crackers and mini desserts.

Cassette, The Courtyard, Al Quoz 1, Dubai. Saturday, March 23, 6pm. Book your seats here: docs.google.com

Make a splash

With 22 hectares of water-based fun to discover, Aquaventure is a Dubai day out perfect to make the most of the weather. Across three super-sized towers there’s more than 100 rides to discover, whether you’re just looking to chill out on the rapids, or face your fears on The Leap Of Faith. You can pick up free aqua socks to protect your feet and leave your shoes behind, and when you’re not on the rides there’s spots like Aquaventure Beach where you can take a break, or Splashers’ Island, where little ones can enjoy endless hours of fun. Fuel up at the waterpark with a trip to Wavehouse, or feast on unlimited pizza for just Dhs99 at Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza.

Aquaventure Waterpark, Atlantis The Palm, daily, 9.45am to 6.30pm, from Dhs199. Tel: atlantis.com

Experience an immersive suhoor

Experience Suhoor in a whole new light at the Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA) where you will dine against the backdrop of Arabic-themed digital art and soulful live music. Your feast will include delicacies meticulously crafted to tantalise the taste buds. Tickets for the three-hour experience will cost you Dhs560 for two adults (else, it’s Dhs350 per adult). For little ones it’s Dhs210, or you can get a family pass for Dhs896. Purchase your tickets here.

Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh Dubai, 8pm from March 23 and 30, Tel: (0)4 277 4044, toda.ae

Sunday, March 24

Sunday family funday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twiggy Family (@twiggyfamilydxb)

Dive into family fun at Twiggy Family, nestled in Park Hyatt Dubai. Enjoy a sprawling 100-meter pool, a playful splash pad, and Mediterranean delights at the on-site restaurant. Every Sunday, from 1pm to 4pm, little ones can join in with a number of creative activities including cookie-making, mocktail-making, face painting, hair beads, cornhole game and more. With a kids’ menu, it’s the ultimate recipe for a sun-soaked day with the little ones.

Twiggy Family, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek. Daily, 9am to sunset. Dhs200 (weekdays), Dhs250 (weekends), and from Dhs100 (children). Children under five years old go free. Tel:(0)4 602 1105. @twiggyfamilydxb

Try something new

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crystal Clear Watersports™️ (@cc.watersports)

Whether you’re a cycling enthusiast or looking for a memorable weekend activity, try the catamaran-style water bike experience with Crystal Clear Watersports. For Dhs145 per person, you can ride around the water for one hour, taking in the stunning views of the Dubai skyline and Jumeirah beach. And for the month of Ramadan, you can even enjoy the experience once the sun has set with Dubai’s first-ever neon light night water bikes.

Crystal Clear Watersports, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour 1, Dubai. Tel: (0)56 473 8459. @cc.watersports

Treat yourself to a spa day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

In need of some Ramadan rejuvenation? Fairmont The Palm’s spa has been revamped and taken over by Europe’s award-winning luxury spa, Serenity Spa. Inspired by the indigenous culture and healing traditions of Portugal, immerse yourself in the thermal oasis, enjoy a serene couples massage, experience a relaxing Hammam, and reconnect in the relaxation room. Pure bliss.

Serenity Spa, Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. serenity-spa.com

Check out a cool collab

This Ramadan, Saddle Café Al Wasl is collaborating with Sephora for an unmissable pop-up. From 7pm onwards, guests can explore the latest beauty products and receive complimentary Henna sessions and on-the-spot makeovers, leave their messages on the Insta-worthy back wall, and try the limited edition vanilla bean milkshake in Sephora’s purple hue.

Saddle Café, Al Wasl, Dubai. Fri to Sun, from 7pm. saddle-dubai.squarespace.com

Images: Social/Provided