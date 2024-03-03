Sponsored: A rich experience awaits…

Looking for spots to celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan packed with Arabic flavours and tradition? Consider Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi where a rich experience awaits…

Here are 3 ways to celebrate the Holy month of Ramadan at Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Iftar at Sahha

When: 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Sahha which means ‘health’ in Arabic is offering up an iftar where you can break your fast with a traditional Iftar buffet. The selection features mezze, cuisines spanning Arabic, Asian and Indian which have a rotational selection of three different menus – a great reason to return. Pair your meal with a lip-smacking traditional Ramadan beverages including laban airan, qamar al deen, jalab and karkadi. Iftar at Sahha will cost you Dhs240 per person.

Iftar at Pearl Lounge

When: Sunset to 9.30pm

Break your fast with loved ones in the cosy atmosphere of Pearl Lounge where every detail is infused with the spirit of the blessed month. Pick from the a la carte menu or the set menu which features Ramadan favourites such as mixed Arabic cheese platter, lamb kibbeh and falafel. The iftar set menu will cost you Dhs240 per person. You can even pair your dining experience with shisha.

Suhoor at Pearl Lounge

When: 9pm to 1.30am

Suhoor at the elegant Pearl Lounge also offers an a la carte and set menu options. Your late-night experience will be filled with the soothing sounds of live Qanun music and the aroma of shisha. The suhoor set menu will cost you Dhs150 per person.

Want to celebrate at Grand Hyatt with a group of family and friends? You can opt to enjoy iftar or suhoor for an intimate gathering. Packages start from Dhs200 per person.

Call the team on 02 510 1234 or email dineatgrandhyattabudhabi@hyatt.com for more information or to make a reservation.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 510 1234, hyatt.com