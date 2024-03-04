Sponsored: From private iftars at one of the hotel’s ski chalets to suhoor at Olea outdoor terrace, Kempinski makes every moment memorable this Holy Month…

This Ramadan, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates promises an array of authentic Middle Eastern experiences for both iftar and suhoor, putting the luxurious Kempinski touch to get-togethers with family and friends.

Here are 4 ways to spend Ramadan at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

Iftar with a ski view

Escape to the idyllic Aspen Chalets for dreamy views of the slopes of Ski Dubai where your own private chef will cook up an array of authentic Middle Eastern flavours. Gather together with a minimum of eight of your nearest and dearest, and embark on a flavour flight of Arabian delicacies, while overlooking the snowy peak of Ski Dubai. The iftar is priced at Dhs595 per person for a minimum of eight people.

Iftar at Konference

Planning a work iftar? Get the team together for a traditional iftar at Konference. On the culinary front, there are plenty of options to break your fast with, with a huge variety of starters, mains, and desserts to choose from, washed down with Ramadan juices. The iftar buffet is priced at Dhs225 per person for a minimum of 20 people, and is served daily from sunset to 9pm throughout Ramadan.

Levantine iftar at Olea

Known for its authentic Levantine cuisine, Olea’s buffet-style spread includes a live cooking station and grill accompanied by the soothing sounds of the Oud player creating an inviting and memorable atmosphere. The alfresco iftar takes place daily from sunset to 9pm and is priced at Dhs250 per person, excluding shisha.

Suhoor at Olea

Suhoor at Olea, taking place from 10pm to 2am, is served a la carte style with a selection of quintessential Middle Eastern dishes. The suhoor is the perfect opportunity to reminisce with friends and family while the Oud musician plays in the background.

For more information or to make a booking call (0)4 341 0000 or email dining.moe@kempinski.com. kempinski.com/mall-of-the-emirates