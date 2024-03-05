Another week, another list – another great list…

It’s a new week in the capital and if you’re looking for things to do in Abu Dhabi, you’re in the right place. From fun fitness to iftar deals, here’s how to have an awesome week in Abu Dhabi.

Monday, March 25

Get in a post-Iftar fitness session

UFC Gym at Al Maqtaa Mall invites you to their Fasting Focus Fitness class this evening (March 25) at 10pm. The post-Iftar session was specially designed to align with the fitness routine of those fasting in the capital, and in true UFC Gym fashion, you can expect a truly unique, fulfilling fitness session.

UFC Gym, Al Maqtaa Mall, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi, Monday March 25, 10pm. Tel: (0)2 556 1121. @ucgymuae

Tuesday, March 26

Enjoy Yas Waterfront Nights with the family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yas Bay (@yasbayuae)

The popular Waterfront Nights pop-up is now open on Yas Bay, and the third edition brings to town a host of fun activities that you can enjoy with the whole family throughout Ramadan. Enjoy homegrown brands, traditional cuisine and family entertainment all the way until the Eid holidays.

Waterfront Nights, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 9pm to 2am, free entry. @yasbayuae

Wednesday, March 27

Try the Banga for Iftar at Marmellata

Wednesday, March 27

Try the Banga for Iftar at Marmellata

Heart, soul and delicious Italian delights are the order of the day at Marmellata, and in addition to their lip-smacking line up of pizzas and focaccia, you can now try their Banga for Iftar. If you're wondering what we're talking about, this video might give you a taste. Then go over to What's On Abu Dhabi's Homegrown Concept of the Year for 2024 and try the real thing.

Marmellata, Shop 25-A, Mina Zayed, 5pm to 8.30pm Wed to Sun, Tel: (0)55 802 9355, @marmellatalove

Thursday, March 28

MAC x Saddle House

Award-winning Emirati-owned concept, Saddle House is joining hands with cosmetics giant MAC and Abu Dhabi Retail for a one-of-a-kind event inspired by MAC's latest collection, Teddy Forever. The takeover is open to experience every evening until April 7 at the Saddle House, and will include exciting opportunities including photo opps with a branded Jeep Wrangler, calligraphy, make up masterclasses and more.

Saddle House, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, until April 7, 7pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)50 394 4802. @saddle

Grab your tickets to the Saudi Super Cup

Why? Because tickets are finally on sale, and the electrifying contest happens in only two weeks’ time. Who’s coming to town? Only Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and a few others, at this celebration of high-octane football action in the capital. Grab your tickets here