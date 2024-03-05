5 fabulous things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: March 25 to 28
Another week, another list – another great list…
It’s a new week in the capital and if you’re looking for things to do in Abu Dhabi, you’re in the right place. From fun fitness to iftar deals, here’s how to have an awesome week in Abu Dhabi.
Monday, March 25
Get in a post-Iftar fitness session
Tuesday, March 26
Enjoy Yas Waterfront Nights with the family
The popular Waterfront Nights pop-up is now open on Yas Bay, and the third edition brings to town a host of fun activities that you can enjoy with the whole family throughout Ramadan. Enjoy homegrown brands, traditional cuisine and family entertainment all the way until the Eid holidays.
Waterfront Nights, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 9pm to 2am, free entry. @yasbayuae
Wednesday, March 27
Try the Banga for Iftar at Marmellata
Heart, soul and delicious Italian delights are the order of the day at Marmellata, and in addition to their lip-smacking line up of pizzas and focaccia, you can now try their Banga for Iftar. If you’re wondering what we’re talking about, this video might give you a taste. Then go over to What’s On Abu Dhabi’s Homegrown Concept of the Year for 2024 and try the real thing.
Marmellata, Shop 25-A, Mina Zayed, 5pm to 8.30pm Wed to Sun, Tel: (0)55 802 9355, @marmellatalove
Thursday, March 28
MAC x Saddle House
Award-winning Emirati-owned concept, Saddle House is joining hands with cosmetics giant MAC and Abu Dhabi Retail for a one-of-a-kind event inspired by MAC’s latest collection, Teddy Forever. The takeover is open to experience every evening until April 7 at the Saddle House, and will include exciting opportunities including photo opps with a branded Jeep Wrangler, calligraphy, make up masterclasses and more.
Saddle House, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, until April 7, 7pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)50 394 4802. @saddle