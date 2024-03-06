6 wonderful things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend: Mar 29 to 31

April is here…

Another week, another weekend, another month. Things change very swiftly in Abu Dhabi, but one thing never does – it’s always a good time here. Scan our list and take your pick of your favourite exciting things to do this weekend. There’s something for everyone.

Here are 6 fantastic things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, March 29

Take a bite of Japan at SALT Camp

If you’ve been to SALT’s exciting Japanese-themed installation at the Louvre Abu Dhabi over the past few months, you’ll understand why news of their closure in early March would’ve been met with a few disappointed groans. Why is why we come bearing great news: it’s going to remain open and available for you to enjoy throughout the holy month of Ramadan. Sample great food, juicy burgers, memorable merchandise and all things Japan.

SALT Camp, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, daily, sunset till 3am, @findsaltcamp

Enjoy a bangin’ barbecue at Sidekicks

Sidekicks is offering a themed night every night of the week – Friday is all about the smoky, meaty and delicious barbecue life, with delicacies and delights to transport you to a land where you’ll find dads galore with Reeboks a plenty standing with their hands on their hips – serving you the best barbecue ever. Priced at Dhs180 per person, from 6.30pm to 10.30pm,

Sidekicks, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Yas Island, Fri, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Tel: (0) 2 815 0000, dine.thewbabudhabi@hilton.com

Saturday, March 30

Explore Louvre Abu Dhabi for free

Over the Holy Month of Ramadan, visitors get free entry to see the dome post-sunset. While you may miss the ‘rain of light’, the dome still looks very majestic.You can get free entry to the dome over Ramadan from 8.30pm to 1am. Do note, that visitors won’t be able to enter the museum after 12.30am, and you will not be allowed to enter the permanent galleries and temporary exhibition spaces.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, free entry to the dome over Ramadan, post sunset, Tel: (600) 565 566, @louvreabudhabi See The Ripe Market in a new light At Abu Dhabi’s Marina Mall, The Ripe Market will launch a pop-up within the mall’s Ramadan village. Available for the public to enjoy every Saturday and Sunday from 5pm to 1am, the pop-up is up from March 9 to April 14. You’re invited to explore various homegrown businesses, and families and friends will gather to experience a one-of-a-kind, locally-sourced shopping experience while enjoying arts and crafts stations, workshops, entertainment, and souvenir stalls. The Ripe Market, Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi, Mar 9 to Apr 14, Sat and Sun, 5pm to 1am, @ripemarket

Sunday, March 31

Celebrate a joy-filled Easter at Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Tuck into Verso’s ‘La Famiglia’ Easter Brunch at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, featuring a spread of traditional favorites and Easter-themed desserts that will be sure to satisfy your sweet cravings. For the little ones, there’s an exciting hunt planned with tasty treats up for grabs. Face painting, family attractions and an outdoor children’s buffet will make this the ideal family outing.

Verso, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Corniche Road, Sunday March 31, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs280 soft, Dhs380 house, Tel: (0)2 510 1234, @verso_abudhabi

Close out the month with another Iftar spread at Cipriani Yas Island

Cipriani Yas Island serves up five special dishes and an exquisite dessert, meticulously crafted to embody the essence of Ramadan. Available on a rotational basis, you can savour the flavours of Riso alla Valenziana, and be delighted by the succulent langoustine ‘scampi’ or the savoury herb crusted rack of lamb paired with tender new potatoes. You can also try the oven-roasted lamb shoulder with mixed vegetables, or the braised lamb shank with creamy Risotto alla Milanese.

Cipriani Yas Island, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel:(0)2 657 5400, @ciprianiyasisland

