20 brilliant things to look forward to in Abu Dhabi this April

Summer is coming…

April is at our doorstep, which means summer is approaching swiftly. It’s a time for relaxing, rejuvenation and retrospection, on the time gone by and the time to come. This month in the capital, we have brilliant, beautiful things to look forward to, from soul stirring performances of classical harmonies and supper clubs to culture takeovers and some football action. The seasons might slow down, but in Abu Dhabi, we never do.

Jet off to the rivieras at MIKA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mika (@mika.abudhabi)



If you’re looking for a quick escape, MIKA at Yas Marina is the place to be. Their Riviera Brunch is a sweet Saturday affair, at Dhs299 for the soft package, Dhs449 for the house package and Dhs595 for the bubbly package. From 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

MIKA, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi, Sat, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, starts at Dhs299, Tel: (0) 56 433 1422, @mika.abudhabi

Catch Verdi’s soul-stirring harmonies

Dubai Singers & Orchestra will take to the stage at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental on Sunday, April 21 at 7pm to bring to life Verdi’s iconic Requiem. Tickets start at Dhs150 and are available to purchase on platimumlist.net.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, Sun, Apr 21, 7pm, tickets start at Dhs150, platimumlist.net

Get away for a staycation at Rosewood Abu Dhabi this Eid

Your staycation at Rosewood Abu Dhabi starts from Dhs1,000 and includes complimentary entry to the luxurious Saadiyat Beach Club for each guest for every day of their stay at this urban oasis. Guests will also receive a reduced room rate including breakfast, plus 20 per cent off the exquisite culinary offerings within the hotel, 20 per cent off at the beach club F&B and 20 per cent off Sense, a Rosewood Spa®.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Tel: (0) 2 813 5550, abudhabi.festive@rosewoodhotels.com

Be part of Chef Kelvin Cheung’s supper club capital takeover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelvin Cheung (@chefkelvincheung)



Chef Kelvin Cheung of Jun’s fame is coming to the capital with The Nomad Supper Club. The other half of this four-hands dinner is Chef Dong, and together they will create eight-course culinary magic at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi. Starts at Dhs588.

The Nomad Supper Club, Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, Apr 5, starts at Dhs588, abudhabi@rosewoodhotels.com

Keep the Ramadan vibes going with more Iftar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hakkasan Abu Dhabi (@hakkasanabudhabi)

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi invites you to indulge in an unparalleled Iftar experience, with their terrific three-course set menu including specialties such as the classic dim sum selection, charcoal-grilled octopus, stir-friend crispy chicken, and desserts such as the sticky date and pistachio pudding taking care of your appetite all month long. Hakkasan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, sunset to 8pm, Dhs328. @hakkasanabudhabi

Sleuth vicariously with Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scooby-Doo (@scoobydoo)



This month, our childhood fantasies come to life as Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold lands in Abu Dhabi. Join the gang as they tail an entity to the heart of South America. Tickets from Dhs95.

Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Apr 12 to 14, tickets start at Dhs95, etihadarena.ae

Get into foodie goodness at Miami Vibes

When it’s about food and festivals, we can’t help but get excited. Miami Vibes will be parking up for Ramadan with a drive-thru concept. The food trucks will be parked at Al Qana in Abu Dhabi. As for the dates, Miami Vibes will return over Ramadan from March 31 to April 13, 2024. Each truck will have an intercom ordering system (similar to other drive-thrus) where customers can order their food. There will be a rest area in the space where you can enjoy your meal outdoors.

Miami Vibes, Al Qana, March 31 to April 14, free entry, @miamivibes.ae

Go hip-hop culture crawling at BRED

Some of the best names on the global circuit will come together in Abu Dhabi for BRED 2024, a celebration of all things hip-hop and neo-culture. Yas Bay Waterfront is where you’ll find Don Toliver, Ty Dolla Sign, Metro Boomin and many others.

BRED 2024, Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi, Apr 24 to 28, day passes start at Dhs75, @bredabudhabi

Lace up for the Saudi Super Cup

Al Ittihad, Al Nassr, Al Hilal, and Al Wehda – these clubs will battle it out on the pitch at the Saudi Super Cup with icons of the sport such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema tackling, dibbling and scoring in front of an ocean of excited fans.

Saudi Super Cup, across various locations in Abu Dhabi, Apr 8 to 11, tickets start from Dhs30, @dctabudhabi

Live lavish with Valentino x ERTH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erth Restaurant AlHosn (@erth.alhosn)



Valentino will be making a splash at the beloved ERTH Restaurant, to bring you a wonderful suhoor experience every night with a specially-curated menu by the venue for Valentino. Lavish indeed.

Erth Restaurant, AlHosn, Abu Dhabi, Apr 12, Tel: (0) 2 441 5900, @erth.alhosn

Treat yourself to a pocket-friendly holiday with Wizz Air

Bang-for-your-buck airline Wizz Air has some insane deals on flights to picturesque European destinations this month, including spots like Bishkek, Ankara and Kutaisi. The best part? They’ll cost you as little as less than Dhs500.

@wizzair

Dine at Ronaldo and Nadal’s TOTO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)



Charming Italian concept TOTO, backed by sporting giants Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo, has just set up shop on Mamsha Al Saadiyat, and is set to open its doors to you from April 1 onwards. With a flourishing location in Madrid and another due to open soon in Downtown Dubai, this Cinema Paradiso-inspired restaurant serves up traditional Italian flavours across a scintillating menu. Find out more here.

TOTO, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 643 0228. @toto.abudhabi

Have family fun at DAZ Festival

Al Ain’s DAZ Festival is about to take over the Al Ain Zoo for ten days of family fun, and this is your chance to reconnect with nature through immersive activities, animal encounters (safe ones, of course), live music and much more. Being held under the theme ‘Farm meets Safari’, you can participate in fun workshops, enjoy rides, and great F&B selections at this great family-friendly festival.

DAZ Festival, Al Ain Zoo, Shiab Al Ashkar, Abu Dhabi, April 12 to 21. dazfestival.ae

Tuck into a hearty evening brunch at Dino’s Bistro Italiano

Award-winning Italian restaurant offers a family friendly brunch on Friday evening from 6pm to 11pm for Dhs190. The finest flavours of Italy can be sampled including the cheese and antipasti, and you can pair it with a selection of premium beverages to choose from.

Dino’s Bistro Italiano, Pearl Rotana – Capital Centre, Embassies District, Abu Dhabi, every Fri 6pm to 11pm, Dhs190 per adult, 50% off for children ages 6 to 12, under 5s free, Tel: (02) 307 5551. rotana.com

Live well Kayan Wellness Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAYAN Wellness Festival (@kayanfestival)

Celebrate yoga, dance, healing and music at the Kayan Wellness Festival, which takes over Abu Dhabi’s gorgeous Al Fahid Island from April 17 to 21. The five-day fest will cover music, self-cafe, creativity and more, and true to its name, do wonders for your wellness. Kayan Wellness Festival, Al Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi, April 17 to 21. @kayanfestival

Marvel at Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL

The world’s biggest and most famous show of acrobatic brilliance, Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL lands at the Etihad Arena this April. Expect spectacular ice-and-fire acrobatics at this extravaganza that will mesmerise you with a never-seen-before fusion of ice skating and signature Cirque du Soleil acrobatics, until May 5. Ticket prices start from Dhs175. Read more here and book your tickets here.

Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 26 to May 5, from Dhs175. @cirquedusoleil

Live it up at Perlage’s ladies’ night

It was just a matter of time until the capital’s sultry bubbly bar had its own ladies’ night, wasn’t it? Thursday nights will never be the same for you and the gang, as you’re now invited to head over for their Femme Fatale ladies night. Complemented by the soothing tunes of live singer Julia, enjoy this unique setting on Al Maryah Island.

Perlage, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Thursdays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs400 Grand Brut, Dhs495 Blason Rosé. @barperlageae

Stay among the dunes at Telal Resort Al Ain

This rustic-luxe resort in Al Ain overlooks a natural conservation area, with uninterrupted views of the desert planes providing postcard-worthy backdrop. Decor is Emirati-inspired and guests can look forward to traditional artwork, arabesque touches and timeless local details across the rooms, villas and suites. Accommodation ranges from deluxe rooms to a three-bedroom villa with private pool and jacuzzi. For a relaxing stay, book a treatment at the spa or kick back in the cosy library. Those with a passion for adventure can enjoy ATV drives, ziplines or a desert safari.

Telal Resort Al Ain, Al Ain, rates from Dhs980. Tel: (0)3 702 0000. telalresort.ae

Spend a pool day at The Overlook

The Overlook at The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton has a day pass that offers you an exciting day out in the sun, an enticing selection of refreshing drinks and delectable food, and the prettiest picturesque views of Yas Island.On weekdays at Dhs150 per person with Dhs100 F&B credit, Dhs300 per couple and Dhs200 F&B credit. On weekends Dhs300 per person with Dhs200 F&B credit), Dhs500 per couple with Dhs400 F&B Credit.

The Overlook, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Yas Island, daily, 11am to 11pm, Tel: (0) 2 815 0000, dine.thewbabudhabi@hilton.com

Dine at Ryba in Mina Zayed

Ryba is the newest addition to Mina Zayed’s dining scene and is one for all the seafood lovers out there who want to sample the freshest catch. An open cooking station on one side allows you to watch, film and be inspired by the experts that bring you Ryba’s menu. This concept caters to lovers of oceanic fare, and you can look forward to seasonal specials on their menu including the Canadian lobster, shrimp dishes and more.

Ryba, Souk Al Mina, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, daily, 12pm to 11am. Tel: (0)2 584 5645. @ryba.ae

Images: Supplied/Socials/Getty