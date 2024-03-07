You know you’re feeling lucky…

Crafty Fox

This St Patrick’s Day, head to Crafty Fox at Yas Links Abu Dhabi, for a delicious taste of Ireland. You can tuck into Irish comfort food at its finest, including classics like the Shepherd’s Pie, as you enjoy amazing views of the putting green on Yas.

Crafty Fox, Yas Links, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sunday March 17, from Dhs.95. Tel: (0)2 404 3077, @craftyfox.yaslinks

Hemingway’s

Hemingway’s invites you to an exciting St. Patrick’s Day garden brunch this Sunday, where you can enjoy a delightful culinary experience and live entertainment. The specially-curated experience will ensure you enjoy a great blend of festive feels and delicious food at a memorable celebration.

Hemingway’s, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi, Sunday March 17, from Dhs199. Tel: (0)50 183 1687. @radissonbluauh

Tavern Pub

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an all-day happy hour and complimentary bar bites, at what is sure to be a memorable celebration that promises to be as cozy as it is lively. Their tempting array of delicious bites will compliment their beverage offerings while ensuring a memorable celebration.

Tavern Pub, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel and Resort, Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, until 3am. Tel:(0)54 791 9022. @sheratonabudhabi

Captain’s Arms

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style this Sunday at Captain’s Arms, where an unforgettable experience headlined by Irish cheer and entertainment beckons. A skilled DJ and live band will play your favourite tunes, keeping excitement levels high throughout.

Captain’s Arms, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 11pm, from Dhs65. Tel: (0)56 688 5361. @lemeridienabudhabi

MA Buckley’s

One of Abu Dhabi’s newest Irish pubs has a fun St. Patrick’s Day celebration lined up for you, with affordable food and drink paving the way for your weekend plans. Get set to be entertained by the sounds of The Gulf Tones, Ronnie Morgan and Fearghan O’Neill, as you celebrate a memorable one with your crew.

MA Buckley’s, Soukl Qaryat Al Beri, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, Sunday March 17, 9am to 3pm, Dhs17. Tel:(0)2 642 8600. @ma_buckleys

McCafferty’s

Roll up to one of Yas Bay’s finest for their Paddy’s Party Brunch this Sunday, as you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in true Irish spirit. Live entertainment includes tunes from The Real Shindig, Conor Kiernan and others.

McCafferty’s, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 8pm, from Dhs100. @mccaffertysyas

McGettigan’s

Enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day Table Brunch at McGettigan’s this Sunday, as their menu includes delights such as the volcanic popcorn, the traditional colcannon and kale salad, Irish potatoes and leek for soup, mains like the McGettigan’s famed Beef Wellington with roast veggies, Irish lamb stew, Irish salmon and more. Stick with the theme when it’s time for dessert, as you dig into the Irish apple cake and much more.

McGettigan’s, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Muroor Road, Abu Dhabi, Sunday March 17, 12.30pm to 4pm, from Dhs149. Tel: (0)2 698 888. @dusitthaniabudhabi