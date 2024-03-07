7 super things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend: March 8 to 10

It’s never too early to start making plans…

Friday, March 8

Round up the crew and head to Perlage

Ultra-chic bubbly bar Perlage, from Tashas Group collaborates with Maison Perrier Jouët to bring you its all-new curated bubbly, Femme Fatale. Come by this Friday evening, soak in the soothing tunes of their live musician and say goodbye to the grind that was, as you usher in a brand new weekend amid sparkling, yet subtle hues like nowhere else.

Perlage, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Friday March 8, 8pm to 11pm. @barperlageae

Watch athletes compete in the World Triathlon Championship Series

Anticipation is reaching fever pitch as the global World Triathlon Championship Series returns to the capital this weekend, at the Yas Marina Circuit. Get set to witness a spectacular show of athleticism, as a line-up of elite contenders gun for qualifying points for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

World Triathlon Championship Series, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, March 8 and 9. @ymcofficial

Saturday, March 9

Feast on an amazing Arabian brunch at Choices

Choices, at the Yas Island Rotana brings you its brand new Flavours of Arabia evening brunch. Crafted by their talented chefs, the experience will take you on a culinary journey featuring dishes from Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Lebanon, and the UAE. Exciting additions include the buratta and truffle saj, grilled corn on the cob with harissa butter, passionfruit mohlabiya, and homemade wild mushroom baked kibbeh, among several other specials on the menu.

Choices, Yas Island Rotana, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 7pm onwards, Dhs179. Tel: (0)54 709 1442. @yasislandrotana

Revel in jazz and French indulgence View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penelope’s French Restaurant (@penelopes.ae) Spend your weekend with Penelope’s, Yas Marina’s own French brasserie and jazz bar, as you relish unlimited beverages and an exclusive brunch menu on Saturday afternoon. Penelope’s, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 12pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs350house, Dhs450 bubbles. Tel: (0)50 204 2475. @penelopes.ae Cantonese delights beckon at Shang Palace

Voyage to the shores of China and feast upon Cantonese specialties every weekend, with dishes such as their dim sum and Peking duck as well as a host of steamed and pan-fried offerings. Perfect for parties in pursuit of shareable portions, you’re about to enjoy traditional flavours all afternoon long, complemented with cups of Chinese tea. Shang Palace, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, Saturday and Sunday, noon to 3pm, Dhs198 soft, Dhs268 house, Dhs99 ages 6 to 12, under 6 dine free. @shangrilaabudhabi

Sunday, March 10

Sample Japanese culture at SALT Camp

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SALT CAMP (@findsaltcamp)

SALT’s exciting camp site at Louvre Abu Dhabi will take you on a Japanese odyssey, and chances are you will be left marvelling at their attention to detail. Enjoy a host of Japanese-themed delights, decor and culture, as they wrap up this brilliant cultural fest on Sunday.