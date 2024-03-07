7 super things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend: March 8 to 10
Friday, March 8
Round up the crew and head to Perlage
Ultra-chic bubbly bar Perlage, from Tashas Group collaborates with Maison Perrier Jouët to bring you its all-new curated bubbly, Femme Fatale. Come by this Friday evening, soak in the soothing tunes of their live musician and say goodbye to the grind that was, as you usher in a brand new weekend amid sparkling, yet subtle hues like nowhere else.
Perlage, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Friday March 8, 8pm to 11pm. @barperlageae
Watch athletes compete in the World Triathlon Championship Series
Anticipation is reaching fever pitch as the global World Triathlon Championship Series returns to the capital this weekend, at the Yas Marina Circuit. Get set to witness a spectacular show of athleticism, as a line-up of elite contenders gun for qualifying points for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.
World Triathlon Championship Series, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, March 8 and 9. @ymcofficial
Saturday, March 9
Feast on an amazing Arabian brunch at Choices
Revel in jazz and French indulgence
Spend your weekend with Penelope’s, Yas Marina’s own French brasserie and jazz bar, as you relish unlimited beverages and an exclusive brunch menu on Saturday afternoon.
Penelope’s, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 12pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs350house, Dhs450 bubbles. Tel: (0)50 204 2475. @penelopes.ae
Cantonese delights beckon at Shang Palace
Sunday, March 10
Sample Japanese culture at SALT Camp
SALT’s exciting camp site at Louvre Abu Dhabi will take you on a Japanese odyssey, and chances are you will be left marvelling at their attention to detail. Enjoy a host of Japanese-themed delights, decor and culture, as they wrap up this brilliant cultural fest on Sunday.
SALT Camp, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. @findsaltcamp
Kick back and relax at Jones Social
Inspired by open-fire cooking and all but guaranteed to be your next favourite hangout, head over to Jones Social, now open at the InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi, for a casual ambiance and an indulgent menu ideal for a catchup with friends.
Jones Social, InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 7am to 11.30pm, Sat and Sun 7am to 1am. Tel: (0)50 391 5271. @jonessocialabudhabi