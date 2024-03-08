Ramadan Kareem, everybody…

Today marks the beginning of Ramadan. Let this week start with fresh intentions and a fresh set of wonderful things to do across Dubai. No matter your plans this week make sure it’s a fantastic week.

Here are 8 wonderful things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday, March 11

Celebrate the Holy Month with a gorgeous iftar

Amelia’s set menu leans into Nikkei cuisine in a unique way during Ramadan, by incorporating special ingredients such as chulpe, plantain, daikon, and miso honey. Meanwhile, Ameila’s signature sounds, a mix of ethnic, melodic and afro house, play throughout the evening.

Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, sunset to 9pm, Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 328 2805. @amelia.dubai

Steak Frites Mondays

A well-loved and well-known French restaurant, Couqley is essentially a driving force in the JLT food scene. Mondays at Couqley are reserved for their famous steak frites night where you and your better half can delight in their iconic steak and fries, paired with a bottle of wine and dessert to share. Far from breaking the bank, this meal will cost Dhs349 for two.

Couqley, JLT and Pullman Downtown, Monday nights Dhs349 for two. @couqleyuae

Tuesday, March 12

Late-night yoga at Samadhi Spa

Taking place from 8pm, settle in for a relaxing candle-lit yoga session. The session is a Yin practice which aims to increase flexibility and range of motion as well as mindfulness. The hour-long session will hope to promote a deeper experience that unfolds in your body, heart and mind.

Samadhi, 491b Jumeirah St, Jumeirah, Tuesday March 12 from 8pm to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 323 5354 samadhi-wellness.com

Ladies who still go out

A new ladies’ night has taken Dubai and this one comes with unlimited drinks for only Dhs99 and live flamenco shows throughout the night. Lola Taberna is offering ladies, who still go out the perfect excuse for Tuesday night drinks, the guys can come too for Dhs149.

Lola Taberna, TRYP by Wyndham, Al Saef, 1st St, Barsha Height, Tuesdays from 7pm to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 247 6688 @lolataberna

Wednesday, March 13

There’s a brand-new coffee shop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Southpour (@southpour.mena)

Southpour comes from the legends behind the brands we know and love like Pickl and Bon Bird. Say hello to a brand-new coffee shop that will give us all a brand new place to gather. Located conveniently next door to its siblings you’ll already know exactly where to find it.

Southpour, City Walk, Building 9, Al Wasl, open Sun to Thu 7am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 7am to 1am. @southpour.mena

Fireside dining at its finest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugos Argentinian Grill (@hugos_argentinian_grill)



Authentic Argentinian grills are hard to come by, but this tiny store in Jumeirah is doing things right. Hugo’s is a small and unassuming restaurant that has no fuss but deserves all the fuss. Watch as Chef Hugo himself, cooks and works away on the open fire.

Hugo’s Argentinian Grill, 719 Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim, open Mon to Thu 6pm to 12.30pm, Fri and Sat 6pm to 1am and Sun 12pm to 11pm. @hugos_argentenian_grill

Thursday, March 14

Sip and paint at Hayal

Taking place on the first Thursday of every month this stunning Turkish restaurant offers guests the chance to explore their creative side with their paint and grape nights. Taking place from 6.30pm to 9pm this class comes inclusive of three drinks and a food platter. Don’t worry no prior experience is required.

Hayal, St. Regis, Downtown Dubai, Thursday. March 14 from 6.30pm to 9pm, Dhs299 per person. Tel: (0)4 512 5533 hayaldubai.com

Business lunching

Zuma’s little sister has not one, but two tempting lunch menus. The classic menu cost Dhs125 per person while the premium lunch menu is Dhs180. Both include sharing appetizers such as iceberg lettuce with caramelized onion dressing, dumplings and maki rolls. You will be able to choose from signature mains from the robata grill, sea bream fillet, Cedar-roasted baby chicken with chili and lemon, and more.

Roka, The Opus, Business Bay, Mon to Fri, Dhs115 per person. Tel: (04) 439 7171. rokarestaurant.com

