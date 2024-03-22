Where imagination knows no bounds…

The best time to instil creativity is when they are young, and OliOli has plenty of ways to do just that. The children’s play museum isn’t just a space where kids can unleash all their energy, but also an interactive space where they can learn across several galleries.

Running for a limited time from March 23 until the end of April 2024, there is a new immersive art exhibition at the experimental children’s play museum which the kids will love. Called WonderScape, the exhibition features interactive exhibits from renowned artists, showcasing their work in the UAE for the first time.

It fuses art and interactivity, creating a space where lights dance, colours sing and movement brings joy.

From an immersive glowing pit ball with a giant slide to an interactive art display featuring 700 touch-sensitive LEDs, interactive light boxes with coloured ink and more, there are plenty of ‘grammable moments.

Asha, co-founder at OliOli states, ‘This exhibition is a celebration of creativity, innovation, and the boundless possibilities of interactive art. We’re thrilled to bring these immersive experiences to the UAE for the first time and invite everyone to join us on this unforgettable journey.’

This experience won’t be around for long, so book your spot before your little ones (and you) miss out.

Ticket details

Want to visit WonderScape? It is included in the OliOli standard plus tickets with prices starting from Dhs169 for one child and one adult.

Other interactive spaces at OliOli include Toshi’s Nets, Future Park, Incredi-Balls, Toddler Gallery, Cars & Ramps, and more. In case you’re wondering, OliOli is perfect for little ones ages two to 11.

For more information or to book your spot call the team on 04 702 7300 or visit olioli.ae

Images: OliOli Dubai