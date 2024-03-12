Sponsored: an iftar feast from the Mediterranean and Middle East…

Conveniently nestled in the bustling heart of Downtown, BohoX may just be a year old, but it has already amassed quite the following, being widely celebrated for its eclectic ambience and culinary flair.

You’re likely already well aware of their work, but for the uninitiated, BohoX is the brainchild of UAE-based hospitality magnates – Gastronaut, who are responsible for creating and managing brands such as the hugely popular Trove at The Dubai Mall.

With the sacred month of Ramadan fast approaching, BohoX is preparing to unveil its carefully curated Iftar menu. Here, guests will be invited to partake in a grand feast, perfect for discerning Downtown foodies looking to break their fast, with an innately BohoX touch of class.

Priced at just Dhs249 per person, the Iftar set menu promises an indulgent gastronomic adventure, with a dizzying diversity of flavours to charm the senses. From savoury starters to the most magnificent mains, luscious desserts, and refreshing drinks, each element has been tailored to enhance your dining experience.

The selection of culinary delights has taken inspiration from all over the world – catering to all palates and preferences, but as is traditional during the Holy Month, special to attention has been paid to the Middle Eastern offering.

Beyond the refined cuisine – BohoX’s brand of warm and sincere hospitality sets the stage for an unforgettable Ramadan experience. Whether gathering with family, friends, or colleagues, allow yourself to be enchanted by the festive magic of BohoX.

BohoX, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, daily 10am to late. boho-x.com

Images: Provided