Not too long ago, we brought you a great little list of dining concepts at Zayed International Airport, after you clear security. Here’s one so you can get your food and drink in before you get started with it all.

Costa Coffee

The omnipresent Italian coffee house is one of the first names to establish a presence at Zayed International Airport. Enjoy a satisfying range of food and drink, including their classics such as the espresso, cappuccino, flat white, latte and more, as well as a tasty selection of sandwiches and snacks. Life-saving news for those of you that aren’t the biggest fans of airplane cuisine…

Costa Coffee, Zayed International Airport, Terminal A, Abu Dhabi, open 24 hours. @costacoffeeuae

The Daily

Caffeine and red-eye flights are a match made in heaven. Swing by this contemporary coffee bar and bakery, where you can get something suitable for any time of the day – especially useful information considering they’re open 24/7. There’s a great selection of dine-in options, grab and go meals, and a nice selection of drinks you can pick from.

Pana

If you’re looking for a chic eatery with refreshing beverages, Pana is where you need to dine as you embark on your next journey. Enjoy delicious food, energising coffee and just an all-round relaxing vibe here. It’s the perfect place to hang out and unwind (as long as you’re also keeping an eye on the flight information display system).

Pana, Zayed International Airport, Terminal A, Abu Dhabi, open 24 hours.

