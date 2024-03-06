Don’t they look pretty?

Think it’s safe to say that waiting at a bus station can be a bit boring. However, Abu Dhabi has thought of a cool way to make your wait more beautiful by adding a splash of colour to your bus stations.

The initiative by DMT’s Abu Dhabi Canvas brings together diverse artists, both local and regional to enhance the city’s public spaces.

The vibrant murals and graphics have been popping up across the city since January 2024 and feature the city’s heritage with themes of community, mobility, culture, and growth.

According to a report by The National, plans are in place to glam up at least 40 bus stations in Abu Dhabi.

One Emirati artist, Farah Falaknaz, has worked alongside fellow graffiti Ghiath on four murals across Abu Dhabi. In a video posted on Instagram, she mentions her favourite mural would be the bus station near the National Aquarium Abu Dhabi where she features a shark underwater in a 3D effect. The magic of the mural, however, is on the inside, which showcases a neon-lit aquarium featuring turtles and fish creating an almost glow-in-the-dark type effect.

Another graffiti artist, Ramy Elzaghawy showcases an Emirati lady wearing a battoulah. This particular Abu Dhabi bus station already features an arabesque design which blends in well with the art created by Elzaghawy. You may have seen his work in Abu Dhabi before, as he is also the artist behind the mural located in Al Qana created for Adrenark Adventure.

Another standout mural you need to check out highlights a beautiful falcon, the national bird of the United Arab Emirates. Other heritage and cultural scenes the artists have chosen to depict include gazelles, camels, palm trees and more.

So remember, the next time you’re on the move in Abu Dhabi, keep your eyes peeled for these works of art.

Images: DMT’s Abu Dhabi