Milestones in motion…

The capital’s been grabbing the headlines with some massive records being shattered of late. Here’s a quick recap of the Abu Dhabi news from March 2024, in numbers…

10

The percentage of tourist tax waived for event organisers in Abu Dhabi, until December 31. The move aims to support event partners and organisers in the capital, who form a major chunk of its tourism and entertainment ecosystem.

5 million

How many visitors the Louvre Abu Dhabi has welcomed as of March 19, since its big opening. The site is fast establishing its status as a regional and global cultural hub, and with fascinating exhibitions, year-round programming, Louvre Park and educational programmes, the trend shows no signs of stopping.

137 million

How much an Abu Dhabi penthouse sold for, in UAE Dirhams. Al Dar, one of the UAE’s leading names in real estate, recently announced the sale of the capital city’s most expensive apartment, at the Nobu Residences on Saadiyat Island.

280 million

How much is being invested, in US Dollars, in a first-of-its-kind eSports Island megeproject planned for development in Abu Dhabi. It will include a luxurious hotel, high-tech gaming venues, training facilities, content creations spaces and a whole lot more.

