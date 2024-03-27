Another day, another great new concept in the capital…

The capital was a beehive of activity throughout the last quarter of 2023 and of course, that trend showed no signs of slowing down into the new year. With concepts catering to diverse tastes in Abu Dhabi, here’s a neat list of new restaurants that’ve opened their doors to Abu Dhabi’s diners already, in 2024.

Entrecote Café de Paris

The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s unending list of superb dining options, Entrecote is set to serve up a stunning selection of exclusive steaks and bites. If you’ve ever been to their location at the Souk Qaryat Al Beri, you’ll know they have a lean, focused list of offerings, yet one that will have you returning for more.

Entrecote Café de Paris, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. @entrecotecafedeparis

Amalfi Beach Lounge

That the capital can’t get enough of Italian concepts is no secret, but this one is simply gorgeous. Amalfi Beach Lounge, at the Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri, will have you experiencing magnificent sunset views, handcrafted beverages and a marvellous Mediterranean ambiance, right here in the heart of the capital.

Amalfi Beach Lounge, Shangri L Qaryat Al Beri, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. @shangrilaabudhabi

Jones Social

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi) Love open-fire cooking, al fresco dining and an equally gorgeous interior and bar area? Jones Social is now open at the InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi, and looks like its guaranteed to be your next favourite hangout. The restaurant opened its doors only a month ago, and with a few pleasant days still on the cards in Abu Dhabi, you don’t want to miss out on their outdoor seating and great food. Jones Social, InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, 7am to 11.30pm Mon to Fri, 7am to 1am Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)50 391 5271. @jonessocialabudhabi

r&b grillhouse

This exciting grillhouse on the Al Bateen Marina packs in fine North African décor and Arabian inspiration, and you’ll get everything you’d expect at a steakhouse, and more. With global flavours that will accommodate you no matter what cuisine you lean towards, flip open their menu and pick from a selection of juicy steaks, grills, ribs, burgers, or just lighter bites. For the fitness-focused, a section of protein bowls that include grilled chicken and wild mushroom selections lay the table.

r&b Grillhouse, Marsa Al Bateen Wharf, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, 11am to 1am daily. Tel: (0)02 681 4314. @rnbgrillhouseuae

SAL

If you thought Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort (JSI) couldn’t possibly add to its growing line-up of luxurious stunners, think again. Award-winning lifestyle experience SAL has just arrived in the capital, and this glittering casual luxury concept has just set up shop at one of Abu Dhabi’s most scenic lifestyle locations.

SAL, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 12.30pm to 5.00pm and 7pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat 12.30 to 11.30. Tel: (0)2 811 4342. @sal_saadiyatisland

