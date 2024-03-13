We’re back with our picks, so get scrolling…

Friday, March 15

Keep watch on your hunger pangs at Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar

With a thoughtfully curated Iftar experience that includes free-flowing starters, a marvellous main, a delightful dessert and unlimited soft beverages, you’re about to enjoy a very memorable Iftar experience on gorgeous Yas Bay. Do you really need more convincing?

Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, sunset onwards, Dhs199. Tel: (0)2 236 7831. @thelighthouse_ae

Enjoy Iftar at Umm Al Emarat Park

Witness the beautiful tradition of Iftar cannon fire at Umm Al Emarat Park’s main gate during the holy month of Ramadan. Additionally, you can also stroll through the vibrant Ramadan Park Market, where culture and community come together in a harmonious blend with plenty to enjoy including delightful shopping experiences, delectable dining options and engaging activities.

Ramadan Park Market, Umm Al Emarat Park, Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, Friday and Saturday until March 30, 8pm to 1am. @ummalemaratpark

Saturday, March 16

Treat yourself to a day-cay at the Rixos Marina

Make this weekend count with a delightful daycation experience at the Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi. Enjoy cuisine from the resort’s signature restaurants, People’s and Turquoise. A variety of masterclasses and weekly lessons in yoga, pilates and more will rejuvenate you, as will a dip in their pool or a stroll on their beach. Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, Al Marina, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs399. Tel: (0)2 498 0000. @rixosmarinaabudhabi

Escape to Sparky’s

Sparky’s has just set up shop at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, and with the first escape room of its kind within an entertainment space, to carousel rides, and rides tailored for little ones, the new entertainment facility promises an unforgettable experience for all.

Sparky’s, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. @sparkysme

Sunday, March 17

It’s playtime at Fun City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Majid Malick (@frydaysuae)

The family-focused entertainment destination has just opened its newest offering, and you’re invited to head over to enjoy a memorable, joyous experience with your loved ones this weekend. The entertainment hub caters primarily to children and teenagers, with adrenaline-inducing, interactive video and arcade games.

Fun City, Al Falah Central Mall, Al Falah, Abu Dhabi, 8am to midnight, daily. Tel: (0)2 586 1414. @funcitycomeplay

Check out the new Five Guys store in Yas Mall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Five Guys UAE (@fiveguysuae)

The UAE’s newest Five Guys store opened in Yas Mall last week, and you can now get your fast food fix with a selection of fresh, high-quality ingredients as you try their famous burgers, fries and of course, their milkshakes.

Five Guys, Level 1, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 10am to midnight, Sat and Sun 10am to 1am. Tel: (0)2 679 4323. @fiveguysuae