A whole new Ajman in the making…

Ajman may feel like one of the cities where there isn’t very much to do at the moment, but this is all going to change with the launch of Ajman Vision 2030.

HH Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman and HH Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council have announced a futuristic vision which will put the humble emirate on the map.

A sneak peek into the future

Sheikh Ammar added that the Ajman Vision is based on eight fundamental principles: sustainability, inclusivity, community centrality, governmental agility, future preparedness, accountability, cooperation, and the spirit of union. These principles will serve as a foundation to help design impactful projects.

Speaking during the launch, Sheikh Ammar noted that after measuring the community’s priorities, there was a desire ‘for more social, sports, cultural, and artistic activities, and more facilities designed for children and People of Determination.’

The project will significantly emphasize community programmes, with a target to increase artistic, cultural, and sports activities by 400 per cent by 2030.

On the arts and culture front, Ajman strives to protect cultural heritage, highlighting and developing it; supporting the community participation in artistic and cultural activities; and supporting the development of the arts and cultural sectors.

Another priority will be updating the urban plan for the emirate. Work has already commenced on these coastal development projects which will increase public beaches by 300 per cent with urban facilities.

The Crown Prince also shared that over the next four years, leisure and tourism activities in the Masfout area by 200 per cent.

On transportation, the city aims to focus on sustainability which includes improving the quality of the road infrastructure, improving the transportation network and encouraging the use of cycles and walking by creating a conducive environment.

Ajman will soon also put in place a system to attract global and local companies to establish offices in the city to aid in economic and human development. The vision will also aim to launch programmes to empower ambitious young leaders, equipping them with skills and knowledge to realise their potential.

“Ajman Vision 2030 symbolises the emirate’s aspirations and ambitions over the next six years, aiming to establish Ajman as a beacon of success and a model of inclusive development for all its residents,” Sheikh Ammar said.

We’re rooting for you, Ajman. We can’t wait to see what you do!

